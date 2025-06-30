Live
The best of the Prime Day sales – LIVE
Searching out the early deals ahead of the big Prime Day sale next week, so you don't have to!
Amazon Prime Day is the biggest single retailer sales event of the year and sees the biggest discounts on the online platform across its wide span of products. From home consumables to luxury cabins, you can find just about anything in this Amazon sale.
Some of the biggest discounts come from some of its own brand products and sub-brands, such as Echo devices, Amazon Fire TVs and Ring smart home units. However, you can also find big discounts on premium brands such as Samsung, Apple and LG.
For 2025, the sale spans four days, from 8th to 11th July – twice the length of previous sales. Perhaps the biggest problem many potential buyers have faced in the past is actually finding the best deals. There's so much on sale that unless you know exactly what you're looking for, it's tough to know where to start.
New deals are expected to drop each night at midnight each day, and may last only a few hours, so you will need to be quick to pick up the big ticket discounts. That's why this year, in addition to our comprehensive Prime Day Deals hub, where you will find a full selection of products in every category, this page will curate a select list of the very best products on sale right now.
This page will be updated live, so you can track the deals as they land down below, as well as view the curated list of essential products at the top. We're starting the coverage well ahead of the event, as there are already some good deals on offer – both on Amazon and across other retailers.
T3's top deals right now
- Electric Toothbrush: Oral-B Smart 6 now £69.99
- Lego Star Wars: 18% off Millennium Falcon Ultimate Collector Series
- Sony 42-inch TV: Bravia A90K OLED now £1,299
- Sony 55-inch TV: A80L OLED now £1,100
- eufy: 31% off the S230 SoloCam
- Garmin: Forerunner 55 now £118
- Breville: 38% off the Barista Max Espresso Machine
- Philips Hue: Appear White and Color Ambiance Smart Wall Light now £91.50
- Samsung: Galaxy S25 Ultra 512GB, now £1199
- Shark: FlexBreeze HydroGo Cordless Fan, now £99
Save 34% on the Garmin Forerunner 55, a lightweight, no‑nonsense GPS running watch that's perfect for entry-level runners.
Right now, you can get 31% off the eufy S230 SoloCam. This outdoor wireless camera has an integrated solar panel for sustainable power, and has superior human detection technology to alert you appropriately to body shapes and face patterns.
Get 38% off the Breville Barista Max Espresso Machine in the Prime Day deals. It has an integrated bean grinder and steam wand, so it's great for espresso and frothy milk drinks.
With £30 off, it's a no-brainer in this heat.
Save £150 on the 512GB Galaxy S25 Ultra. One of the best phones on the market right now, and reduced by 11%.
LIVE: Latest Updates
Ultra savings
If you're looking for a top-spec smartphone, the Galaxy S25 Ultra should be on your shortlist. Right now, it's £150 off on Amazon for the 512GB edition, and the same discount on the 1TB edition.
Best the heat
Just what you need in this hot weather. The Shark FlexBreze HydroGo is cordless you you can take it wherever you're going. Right now there's 24% off, making this a well-priced £99.