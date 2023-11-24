10 household essentials under £10 in the Amazon Black Friday sale

Now that Black Friday is officially here, there is no denying that the deals are pretty impressive. Whether you've had your eye on a new vacuum cleaner or some fancy headphones, we hope you've found a discount you're happy with.

However, for some, it's not all about the latest tech. As Black Friday is so big now, many different retailers decide to take part. Believe it or not, this means smaller items such as household essentials are also included in the savings. Amazon in particular have been serving up some brilliant cheap but useful deals, and it's these ones that I'd like to share with you.

I've rounded up 10 Amazon household essentials for under £10 that you should buy this Black Friday. Whether you need them or not is up to you, but even stocking up won't hurt anyone for these prices.

If you want to browse for yourself, you can see all the Amazon Black Friday Week deals on the website now.

ASOBEAGE Toilet Brush: was £14.99 , now £8.5 at Amazon (save £6)

Think it couldn't get more boring than a toilet brush? You're wrong. The base of this one can be stuck to anywhere, making it a much better for ventilation and cleanliness. Its Silicone brush head is also safe to use in any toilet and for £8.50, you can't really say no.

nuovva Sharp Kitchen Knife Set (3 pack): was £12.99 , now £8.49 at Amazon (save £4)

This all-in-one fundamental knife set includes a chefs cooking knife, a serrated tomato knife, and a small pairing knife. Available in a mute by stylish set of colours, this set will look great in any kitchen.

Matte Black Kitchen Roll Holder: was £8.99 , now £6.39 at Amazon (save £2)

This simple black paper towel holder will make your kitchen countertop look elegant and modern. The sleek sturdy steel looks modern while boasting old-fashioned durability, and it's suitable for kitchen, bathroom, farmhouse or bar table.

100 Washing Line Pegs: was £6.69 , now £5.68 at Amazon (save £1)

100 washing pegs for £5.68? Yes please. These are an essential to any home and different colours can even be used to distinguish your different clothes.

Air Fryer Disposable Liners: was £6.97 , now £5 at Amazon (save £1)

If you don't use liners for your air fryer, what are you even doing. These non-stick and water and oil-proof air fryer paper liners can withstand heat up to 428°F and will keep your air fryer clean and grease free.

Oral-B compatible brush heads (8 pack): was £5.99 , now £5.03 at Amazon (save £0)

These brush heads feature gentle bristles that thoroughly clean even sensitive and inflamed spots, and deliver a gentle and comfortable brushing experience. Compatible with any Oral-B electric toothbrush.

Potato Peelers (2 pack): was £9.98 , now £5.07 at Amazon (save £4)

This advanced fruit and vegetable peeler is designed with proper gaps, helping to avoid blocking when peeling fruits or vegetables. Combined with the pointed slicer, you can peel quickly and easily

Indoor Thermometer Hygrometer: was £6.99 , now £5.59 at Amazon (save £1)

The thermometers provide a large measuring range, which measures the temperature from -50 degrees to 70 degrees. It also updates every 3 seconds, giving it a strong level of accuracy.

Heavy-Duty Electric Arc Candle Lighter: was £6.95 , now £5.91 at Amazon (save £1)

This electric candle lighter has an on/off safety switch to ensure that there is no ignition by mistake. When igniting the lighter, the indicator LEDs flash to indicate that the lighter is igniting. It then automatically turns off after 10 seconds of no use and after continuous ignition of 7 seconds.