You can see how iOS 19 could change your own iPhone right now

Quick Summary You can test out iOS 19 on your iPhone right now. Someone has shared an App Clip which allows you to view the rumoured update in an interactive form.

With WWDC 2025 now written on the calendar in pen, many are starting to ponder what might be included as part of the event. As has become the standard for these events, we're expecting to see new software for a wide array of Apple products.

That includes the new iPhone software. We've already been given a taste of iOS 19, thanks to a leak on YouTube, but now you can give it a go on your existing iPhone.

That's because one user has created an interactive mock-up of the leaked design, which you can download and use. As reported by 9to5Mac, It uses an App Clip to operate, and takes design cues from the video we saw earlier in the week.

Interaction is also possible, with apps like Settings, Music, Camera and more. The Camera app is a particularly noteworthy addition – that one looks set to have a fairly significant overhaul as part of the update.

Introducing iOS 19 | Exclusive First Look - YouTube Watch On

From what we've seen so far, the new operating system is expected to utilise a similar design to the Apple Vision Pro. That includes floating window designs which have a glassy appearance. The whole thing looks great, with a premium edge which feels like the Apple of old.

Of course, there's no guarantee that this is what we'll get come June, either. While the leak currently represents the best information out there, things can change and any leaked information may prove to be untrue once things are made official.

Still, I certainly hope this looks like the real deal. I've spoken before now about Apple's position, where years of incremental upgrades in a bid to retain a feeling of familiarity have made it really tough to put out something drastically different.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Change things too much and you're risking alienating one of the most loyal fanbases in the consumer tech industry. Don't do enough, and you're missing out on innovating. If this update proves true, I think Apple may have struck a perfect balance – different enough to show progression, but not so much that you'll lose engaged users.