5 watches under £100 I'd buy in the Amazon Prime Day sale – bargains from G-Shock, Timex and more!

With the Amazon Prime Day sale in full swing, there really has never been a better time to go hunting for a bargain. For watch lovers, there are a wide array of options out there, with something suitable for every budget.

My attention so far has been focused on watch deals under £500, but I've trawled even further to find a selection of seriously good bargains for less than £100. Those are perfect for those on a really tight budget looking to add something to their watch box – let's dive in!

That's a great smattering of deals and proof that you really don't need to bust the bank in order to get a great looking watch. There's something for every taste here, whether you're seeking something classic, quirky or classy.

My pick of the bunch is that Timex Harbourside Coast model. I can't quite believe I've never seen it, but it's an instant love at first sight affair, with bright, popping colours and a classic design language.

Still, if you need something with a more classic appeal, the classic black dive watch aesthetic of the Invicta Pro Diver is a must have. Split the difference and you'll find the Casio MTP – a traditional dressy, sports watch with a quirky yellow dial.

And of course, no collection of watches would be complete without a classic Casio G-Shock. This one comes from the Forgotten Future collection, which I've covered in the past here on T3 – it's a slick, monochromatic take on the classic 5600 case shape, which is evocative of missions to Mars in sci-fi films.

The fact that each of these is so affordable makes it easy to treat yourself without busting the bank. In fact, you could buy one of each for just over £250 and have a seriously well-rounded collection for less than some people spend on a watch strap!