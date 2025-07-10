5 watches under £100 I'd buy in the Amazon Prime Day sale – bargains from G-Shock, Timex and more!
Ona tight budget for a new watch? You've come to the right place
With the Amazon Prime Day sale in full swing, there really has never been a better time to go hunting for a bargain. For watch lovers, there are a wide array of options out there, with something suitable for every budget.
My attention so far has been focused on watch deals under £500, but I've trawled even further to find a selection of seriously good bargains for less than £100. Those are perfect for those on a really tight budget looking to add something to their watch box – let's dive in!
Save 35% on this slick monochrome G-Shock – a staple of any collection!
Love it or hate it, this Invicta Pro Diver offers tremendous value – just £62 for an automatic dive watch!
This neat field watch is under £50 and is more than enough watch for most people.
The cheapest model on this list – less than £30 for something which looks far more costly!
Something of a rarity to round out – a watch I've never seen before! Less than £50 for a dive watch with real personality.
That's a great smattering of deals and proof that you really don't need to bust the bank in order to get a great looking watch. There's something for every taste here, whether you're seeking something classic, quirky or classy.
My pick of the bunch is that Timex Harbourside Coast model. I can't quite believe I've never seen it, but it's an instant love at first sight affair, with bright, popping colours and a classic design language.
Still, if you need something with a more classic appeal, the classic black dive watch aesthetic of the Invicta Pro Diver is a must have. Split the difference and you'll find the Casio MTP – a traditional dressy, sports watch with a quirky yellow dial.
And of course, no collection of watches would be complete without a classic Casio G-Shock. This one comes from the Forgotten Future collection, which I've covered in the past here on T3 – it's a slick, monochromatic take on the classic 5600 case shape, which is evocative of missions to Mars in sci-fi films.
The fact that each of these is so affordable makes it easy to treat yourself without busting the bank. In fact, you could buy one of each for just over £250 and have a seriously well-rounded collection for less than some people spend on a watch strap!
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
