Tudor’s new Black Bay 54 is the watch of the summer

Tudor has just debuted the watch of the summer. The new Tudor Black Bay 54 “Lagoon Blue” has a sand textured dial, a smaller 37mm case, and a powerful movement that gives it an impressively long battery life – here’s everything you need to know.

Blue dials are the key watch trend of 2025, and Tudor has paid tribute to this big time. The brand launched its Black Bay Chrono in Flamingo Blue at the start of the year, but if that blue was a little too strong for you, you might like this new shade.

Part of the Black Bay collection, the Black Bay 54 is described as “the most true-to-form Black Bay to have been created thus far”. While the new Tudor Black Bay 54 “Lagoon Blue” honours its heritage with its ‘pinched base’ hands and small crown, its pattern and bezel has also been modernised and redesigned.

Ideal for smaller wrists, the Tudor Black Bay 54 “Lagoon Blue” is nicely proportioned in a small 37mm stainless steel case. As you can guess by the name, the watch has a sand textured “Lagoon Blue” coloured dial that’s subtle but gives just the right pop of colour.

(Image credit: Tudor)

The circle hour markers and snowflake hands come in Super-LumiNova, so they can glow in the dark for better readability. The hands are a hallmark to Tudor’s dive watches , and the watch is waterproof to 200m. The mirror-polished bezel is unidirectional, and while it doesn’t have minute graduations, it offers 60-minutes that’s edged into the bezel with the same sand-like pattern.

The Tudor Black Bay 54 “Lagoon Blue” is powered by the Manufacture Calibre MT5400 movement. The self-winding movement is COSC-certified, has a bidirectional rotor system and gives the watch an impressive 70-hour power reserve. It’s finished with a five-link bracelet with centre links and a T-fit clasp.

As a lover of blue watches, and as someone who has annoyingly small wrists, I’m obsessed with the new Tudor Black Bay 54 “Lagoon Blue”. The colour and texture is perfect for beachy holidays which is why I desperately want to get my hands on it for this year’s summer season.

