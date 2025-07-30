This Seiko chronograph is a bargain with over £200 slashed from the price!
If you're looking to add a bargain chronograph to your watch collection, you might find your options limited. These complications often add thousands to a price tag, with their intricacy meaning they cost a lot more to produce.
Fortunately, there are some models which offer an option. One of the most well-regarded is the Seiko Speedtimer collection – and I've found an example with a cool £225 slashed from its price tag.
Save £225 on this killer chronograph which is just dripping with retro cool!
This Racing Sports model is designed with a classic look in mind. From the dial and bezel, which combine to look like the livery of a classic race car, to the rally leather strap which just oozes classic cool, everything about this piece is on theme.
The 41.5mm stainless steel case houses a solar movement, which takes its charge through the sub-dials on the piece. A full charge on the V192 movement is said to last around six months, while offering accuracy of +/- 15 seconds per month. That's fantastic, and more than enough for the needs of most people.
You'll also find 100m of water resistance on offer. That's not exactly enough to call this a full-on dive watch, but it's solid enough for a chronograph, and should ensure you don't need to baby it in normal use.
All in all, it's a pretty perfect example of a chronograph for the daily needs of most people. Sure, it might not have the historical significance of models like the Zenith Chronomaster Sport or the Omega Speedmaster, but a well-built chronograph with good specs and a less-labour intensive movement is a big win for most people.
Shave that extra £225 from the price tag, and the offering is even more appealing! There's no telling how long this deal will stick around for, though, so be sure to get in there quickly.
