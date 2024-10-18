This Porsche Design watch is the perfect match for your new 911 GT3

QUICK SUMMARY Porsche Design has revealed a pair of new watches to be sold exclusively to buyers of the equally new Porsche 911 GT3 and GT3 Touring sports cars. Highly customisable, the watches are priced from £10,250 and will be available to order by the end of 2024.

Just ordered yourself a new Porsche 911 GT3 and fancy a watch to match? Well we have some good news, because Porsche Design has just revealed a pair of watches exclusively for buyers of the new car.

Just like the GT3, the watch comes in two distinct versions. There’s the standard Chronograph 911 GT3 and the Chronograph GT3 Touring – naturally the latter is available for drivers who order their GT3 with the Touring pack.

Although not strictly limited-edition timepieces, the 42 mm diameter watches are available exclusively to buyers of the new GT3 and GT3 Touring. Both are made from lightweight titanium and are available as a glass-bead blasted version or with an optional matte black titanium carbide coating.

(Image credit: Porsche Design)

The watches feature the Porsche Design calibre WERK 01.200 automatic movement with a flyback chronograph function that can be used to stop, reset and restart a running time measurement – perfect for recording lap times at your next track day. Porsche Design says how the bezel can be fitted with either a pulsometer, tachymeter or a minute scale, giving the watch and its movement three distinct functions, depending on how the owner wants to use it.

Extra details include hands that can be configured in white, black or yellow, while a coloured ring around the dial is available in various colours also offered on the 911 GT3 (plus additional shades from Porsche’s paint-to-sample collection), and the car name appears on a seconds disc at the nine o’clock position.

A sapphire crystal on the case back gives a view of the movement without, along with the winding rotor that is designed to look like a wheel from the GT3 or GT3 Touring. The rotor is available in gold, silver, dark silver and black. Porsche customers who buy their GT3 with the Weissach or Lightweight pack can select an exclusive Weissach rotor. The movement has 25 jewels and a power reserve of 48 hours; water resistance is 10 bar (100 metres).

(Image credit: Porsche Design)

The Porsche theme continues with the watch strap, which is made from the same leather as the car’s seats, and the thread can be specified to match the interior of the customer’s own car. A titanium bracelet is also available, with a folding clasp and fine-adjustment mechanism.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The duo of Porsche Design Chronograph GT3 watches are priced from €10,250 / £10,250 and will be available to order from the end of 2024.