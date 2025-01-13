This Piaget watch is the most intricate timepiece I’ve ever seen – but you won’t get one

QUICK SUMMARY
Piaget has debuted its new Altiplano Skeleton Métier d’Art watch.
The timepiece keeps its signature 7mm thinness, and is set with diamonds and sapphires. It’s limited to just eight pieces.
Piaget has just debuted its latest iteration of its Altiplano Skeleton Métier d’Art high jewellery watch. The new timepiece retains Piaget’s signature thin case size, and alongside cloisonne enamel, the watch is set with diamonds and sapphires – but you might not get one.
Since its inception in 1874, Piaget has been known for its attention to detail and ultra-thin watches. The new Piaget Altiplano Skeleton Métier d’Art is no exception, as it measures just 7mm thick, and is only slightly thicker than Piaget’s classic skeleton style. But if you thought this smaller size would make the watch appear small, then think again, as Piaget has pulled out all the stops with this new timepiece.
Alongside the 7mm thickness, the Piaget Altiplano Skeleton Métier d’Art has a 40mm diameter dial. The dial itself is the star of the show, as it features a combination of blue, green and purple colours and gemstones. The top left corner of the watch playfully displays the movement which is decorated and set with diamonds and sapphires.
The bottom left of the Piaget Altiplano Skeleton Métier d’Art’s dial introduces a new facet made of Gran Feu cloisonne enamel. The enamel is designed by enamel artist Anita Porchet and is used on the dial, caseback and around the bezel. The enamel colours and patterns spread to the bezel from two o’clock to seven o’clock.
The other part of the bezel is set with baguette cut gemstones, giving the Piaget Altiplano Skeleton Métier d’Art more colour and sparkle. As the enamel and gemstone decorations take up all of the dial, Piaget has kept the timekeeping simple with no hour markers but dark blue hour and minute hands.
Powered by its signature gold self-winding 1200D manufacture, the Piaget Altiplano Skeleton Métier d’Art displays the skeleton movement through the caseback. The caseback shows all the intricacies of the movement, and is shown off in different hues of blue enamel.
The Piaget Altiplano Skeleton Métier d’Art is a true masterpiece and might be the most intricate watch I’ve ever seen. As of writing, no pricing has been announced but the Piaget Altiplano Skeleton Métier d’Art is limited to just eight pieces so you’ll need to be quick if you want one.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
