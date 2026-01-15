This beautiful bronze dive watch is surprisingly compact and suited to smaller wrists

Want to buy a dive watch but concerned that it’ll look or feel too big on your wrist? French watchmaker Yema might have just announced exactly what you’re looking for.

It’s called the Skin Diver Skim, and the clue’s in the name. This is a dive watch, complete with 300 metres of water resistant and bezel markings for timing your dives, but with a case that’s just 10 mm thick. The diameter is nice and compact too, at 39 mm, while retaining all of the proportions of a typical dive watch.

There are two versions to choose from – both with bronze cases that are corrosion resistant but promise to patina beautifully with age, and both are priced at £2,040. The first has a green dial, bezel and rubber strap, while the other replaces green with grey and applies some artificial aging to the bezel and dial lume. This means the markings of the bezel appear to have faded from white to grey, and the once-white hands and hour markers are switched for a pale yellow.

(Image credit: Yema)

Another key difference is availability. The green model is non-limited, while the grey version is restricted to just 200 examples, so if you want one you’ll have to be quick.

Turn either watch around and you’ll be greeted by a view of Yema’s own, French-made CMM.20 automatic mechanical movement through the exhibition case back. It promises up to 70 hours of power reserve despite the strikingly small rotor.

Back to the dial, you’ll notice how the 12, 3, 6 and 9 indices have a lovely art deco font, which isn’t often seen on a modern-day watch. More familiar is the bronze case, crown and bezel edges, which appear bright and golden now, but will gradually shift to a darker, greener bronze as the metal oxidises and ages.

(Image credit: Yema)

Each example of this watch will gain a patina in its own unique way, which should look especially good against the yellowed whites and faded bezel of the grey model.

Priced at £2,040, both colour options of the Yema Skin Diver Slim Bronze are available now.