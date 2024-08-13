There's another limited edition Mr Jones Watches launch tomorrow – and you'll want to buy two

Quick Summary
Mr Jones Watches is launching another two limited edition watches tomorrow.
Dubbed the King and Queen, these are taken from their back catalogue – but they're only available for 12 hours!
We're massive fans of Mr Jones Watches here at T3. The brand offer something genuinely different, in a marketplace filled with lookalikes and copies. You'll find no simple black daily drivers, or generic dive watches here.
Instead, the brand offers a host of unique imagery on their watch faces. The concept is simple – when most people turn to their phone for the time anyway, their watch is free to be a true work of art.
It's something which can feel quite alien to lovers of the best watches on the market. Those circles can often be quite stuffy, with people remiss to go with anything that doesn't conform.
Now, Mr Jones Watches has unveiled another watch. Using the same limited edition release window technique used for their Khaosify and Tails of London models, the new pieces will only be available for a 12 hour period.
That will be available tomorrow – Wednesday the 14th of August 2024 – between 8am and 8pm BST. The thought process there is that anyone around the world should have the opportunity to buy.
These models are a part of the brand's catalogue from nine years ago, where they debuted as a limited run of 100 pieces. Now, having gained traction on TikTok, they're back!
You'll find the bust of the King and the Queen from a deck of playing cards on the dial, complete with a jumping hour movement. A revolving playing card also denotes the minutes, giving users full time-telling access.
The usual 37mm stainless steel case is present and correct here, attached to a gorgeous steel Milanese bracelet. Inside, an automatic movement ensures simply wearing the watch will keep it wound, while 50m of water resistance should stand up to the rigors of life.
Priced at £295 each, this is a launch where you'll want to buy two at a time – and we wouldn't judge you for it!
Online news writer at T3.com, Sam has five years of experience in online and print journalism, with work featured in publications like Metro and Last Word on Sports. After years writing about music and football, Sam now turns his hand to bringing you news about new phones, smart home products, smart watches, laptops and TVs. Sam is a longtime fan and user of Apple products, including iPhones, MacBooks and Apple Watches.He’s also T3’s resident football expert, bringing you everything you need to know about the big games, including how to watch them. In his spare time, Sam is a keen guitarist, watch lover and (very) amateur golfer.
