New Mr Jones Watches piece is an ode to London – but it's gone in 12 hours!

Quick Summary
There's a new Mr Jones Watches release – but it's only available for the next 12 hours!
Designed as an ode to the city of London, this piece is gone by 8pm tonight. Run, don't walk.
Whether you've got deep pockets or buttons where your coins should go, loving the best watches is a hobby you can enjoy. The market spans a phenomenal breadth, offering models which cost peanuts, right through to those with price tags dwarfing some national debts.
On the more cost-effective end of the scale, we're big fans of Mr Jones Watches. A daring brand which is never afraid to stand apart from the crown, Mr Jones Watches offer artwork for your wrist, with an ancillary benefit of telling the time.
Their latest model is an ode to the city of London – and after 12 hours on sale, it won't be available again! Following in the footsteps of recent limited edition models like the Khaosify and the Night Howl, the Tails of London will go on sale for half a day.
The brand will produce as many watches as are purchased during that time, but once the window is closed, that's it. The idea here is that limited edition release windows are not benefitting any one timezone, instead offering users around the world an equal chance to buy.
For this model, that window exists on Wednesday the 31st of July between 8am and 8pm BST. If you're reading this as it goes live, that's today; if not, then you might have missed out already. users will be able to pick one up on the Mr Jones Watches website.
So, what do we get for this model? Well, it's a tasteful ode to the city of London. Designed by a member of the brand's in-house team, Catarina Morais – who also designed their Houseparty model – used her own love of the city as inspiration.
You'll spot iconic landmarks like Big Ben, Tower Bridge and the Gherkin on the dial, which is set against a peach-coloured background. To tell the time, Big Ben turns to show the hour, while the character walking their dog turns to show the minutes.
Priced at just £225, this is a beautiful design which is perfect for the London-lover in your life.
Online news writer at T3.com, Sam has five years of experience in online and print journalism, with work featured in publications like Metro and Last Word on Sports. After years writing about music and football, Sam now turns his hand to bringing you news about new phones, smart home products, smart watches, laptops and TVs. Sam is a longtime fan and user of Apple products, including iPhones, MacBooks and Apple Watches.He’s also T3’s resident football expert, bringing you everything you need to know about the big games, including how to watch them. In his spare time, Sam is a keen guitarist, watch lover and (very) amateur golfer.
