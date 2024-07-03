New Mr Jones Watches release is spooky – and it is only around today!

Quick Summary Quirky watchmaker, Mr Jones Watches, has just unveiled its latest piece. Dubbed the Night Howl, it's a spooky design – and you can only buy it today!

One of my favourite watch brands on the planet right now is Mr Jones Watches. Purveyors of everything from the quirky to the downright indecipherable, the brand has forged an empire building artwork for your wrist.

The same, of course, could be said for many of the best watches on the market. But where the likes of Patek Phillippe and A Lange & Söhne offer artwork from the perspective of craftsmanship, Mr Jones Watches offer it much more traditionally, with intricate and beautiful dials.

Their latest release is called the Night Howl – and it's only available for 12 hours today! The brand has opted for a similar approach to its recently released Mr Jones Watches Khaosify model, with users only able to buy the watch between 8am and 8pm.

This time, the watch depicts a woodland scene, with foxes, a cottage and trees adorning the dial. A man with a torch acts as the minute hand, while a ghost turns as the hour indicator.

All of that sits within a 37mm case, with a 46mm lug-to-lug width. That's a fairly standard case size for the brand – identical to both the Blueberry Late and the Berry Late Again models – and is absolutely fantastic to wear.

The watch is powered by a quartz movement, and offers water resistance down to 50m. You'll even find a sapphire crystal atop the dial, for some added scratch-resistant properties.

As mentioned, this is a limited edition watch. Mr Jones Watches don't do limited edition in quite the same way as others, though.

Numbers are untapped, but you'll only have a short window of opportunity to pick the piece up. Once that window closes, it won't reopen, meaning anyone who wants one needs to act now.

The watch is available to buy today (Wednesday 3rd July 2024) from the Mr Jones Watches website. The page will go live at 8am and close at 8pm.