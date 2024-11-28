The arctic blue BR-05 by Bell & Ross might be the perfect winter watch

QUICK SUMMARY
Bell & Ross has revealed a cool new timepiece - literally. Called the BR-05 Skeleton Arctic Blue, the watch has a dial designed to look like cracked ice.
Priced at £7,200 and limited to just 250 examples, it is available now.
As the first overnight frosts and snowfall of the year arrive, Bell & Ross has revealed a striking new timepiece that gives us a chill - but in a good way.
Called the BR-05 Skeleton Arctic Blue, the watch is a 40mm stainless steel piece with a dial that looks like it has been carved from a block of ice. Seemingly cracking, the transparent dial gives a view of the Swiss automatic movement within, while its circumference is finished in an icy blue hue.
The watch also features hands and hour markers that glow blue at night, naturally, and there’s a sapphire crystal exhibition caseback for another view of the Calibre BR-CAL.322-1 automatic movement. Power reserve is 54 hours. The 40 mm case is made from satin-finished and polished steel, with a guarded screw-down crown and exposed screw head details on the front and rear.
Bell & Ross says how the laser engraving of irregular lines is used to make the blue-tinted glass dial look like cracked ice. “Like frost marking the path of the cracks, a white transfer has been applied by pad printing,” the watchmaker explains, adding how the captivating dial “creates the illusion of a movement tinged with blue, as if immersed in icy water.”
Other details include an integrated, satin-finished and polished steel bracelet that helps give the watch a 1970s aesthetic. It fastens with a matching folding buckle, and the watch also comes with a rubber strap.
Priced at £7,200, the Bell & Ross BR-05 Skeleton Arctic Blue is available now and limited to just 250 pieces.
