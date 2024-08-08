TAG Heuer revives the Seafarer with its third Hodinkee watch collaboration

QUICK SUMMARY TAG Heuer has collaborated with Hodinkee for the third time on the TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Seafarer x Hodinkee. The new watch takes inspiration from the 1968 Reference 2446C Seafarer, and updates it with a combination of modern and vintage accents. The TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Seafarer x Hodinkee is available for $7,950. UK pricing has yet to be announced.

TAG Heuer has just announced its third collaboration with leading watches website, Hodinkee. The TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Seafarer x Hodinkee draws inspiration from the 1968 Reference 2446C Seafarer, and gives it a modern twist with a bezel-less design and colourful chronograph counters.

TAG Heuer and Hodinkee have collaborated several times on special edition timepieces, including iterations of the Carrera Skipper and Carrera Dato. With each collaboration, the TAG Heuer x Hodinkee watches haven’t been complete reproductions of the original but have served to ‘move them forward’ by adding a modern twist.

The latest TAG Heuer x Hodinkee watch is no exception, and is a revival of the Abercrombie & Fitch Seafarer which TAG Heuer produced for the clothing brand in 1968. As one of Hodinkee ’s favourite vintage TAG Heuer references, the TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Seafarer x Hodinkee has many of the same features and colours as the 1968 model, but is updated with newer accents, like logos and fonts.

Just like the original, the TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Seafarer x Hodinkee has a bezel-less polished steel case. The bezel has been moved inside the rehaut and blends into the black opaline dial. It’s covered by a domed sapphire crystal for protection and clearer visibility, and the crown on the outside of the case is flanked by two pushers.

(Image credit: TAG Heuer)

The 42mm TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Seafarer x Hodinkee has a black dial that showcases three chronographs. The chronograph counters are accented by sky and royal blue colours in the Regatta and Tide subdials, and a Seafarer logo sits inside the seconds chronograph.

Powered by the TH20-12 In-House Tide Indicator Chronograph Caliber movement, the watch has an 80 hour power reserve and is water resistant to 100 metres. The hours, minutes and seconds hands, as well as the chronograph hands are in White SuperLuminova, and logos from the brand are dotted around the dial.

Moving away from the original Reference 2446C Seafarer, the TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Seafarer x Hodinkee features present-day TAG Heuer and Carrera logos and fonts at the 12 o'clock position, as a tribute to the future of the brand. The sapphire caseback is engraved with both TAG Heuer and Hodinkee wording, and the piece number. The watch is finished with a black textured rubber strap.

(Image credit: TAG Heuer)

The TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Seafarer x Hodinkee gives another nod to the 1968 year and reference as just 968 pieces have been produced. As per TAG Heuer and Hodinkee’s previous collaborations, 125 pieces are sold via The Hodinkee Shop and the remaining watches are available at TAG Heuer .

As of writing, there is no UK or EU pricing for the TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Seafarer x Hodinkee but it will retail for $7,950 in the US.