Orient adds three new colours to Bambino 38mm family

With autumn on its way, we reckon it’s time to tone down those loud summer watches and embrace the softer, warmer hues of the new season. It looks like Orient agrees, as the Japanese watchmaker has just announced three new dial colours for its ever-popular Bambino timepiece.
The new dials are called grass green, light blue and copper. Each is presented with a subtle sunburst finishing and matte coating, giving the models a gentle warmth that’s sure to brighten any autumnal day.
Priced at £309.99, the 38mm Orient Bambino is a nicely proportioned, unisex watch that features a domed mineral crystal and exhibition case back showing off the 22-jewel F6724 calibre automatic movement within.
The watch has 40 hours of power reserve and is wound either by hand or automatically from the movement of your wrist. There’s a date window at the three o’clock position and ‘water resistance’ motif in the lower half of the dial. The watch is water resistant to 30 metres, so it’s safe to shower and swim in, but shouldn’t be taken diving.
The Orient Bambino comes with a stainless steel bracelet to match the case, but of course those colourful dials create plenty of potential to mix things up with straps of different materials and colours.
Priced at £309.99 and not a limited edition, the three new models of Orient Bambino 38mm are available now.
