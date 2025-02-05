New Piaget Polo features a tourbillon and a moonphase – and looks great doing it!

Quick Summary The new Piaget Polo packs in both a flying tourbillon and a moonphase. It's one of the most luxurious Piaget watches ever.

For lovers of the best watches, there are a wide array of brands worth knowing about. Some have forged their reputation in recent years, while others sit on centuries of history and prowess.

But its fair to say that few would place Piaget near the top of that list. It's a crying shame, too, because the brand has produced some devilishly handsome pieces, which are much more fashionable than you'd find from other brands.

The Polo is unquestionably the hit of the modern age – and right now, you can snag one with a tourbillon and a moonphase on the dial! Hearing those two things might fill you with dread, but fear not. Because this is a Piaget design, it's managed to do all of that and still retain some semblance of design prowess.

The Polo's case design is present and correct here, complete with a stunning blue dial. That's eaten away at, with a squircle cutout in the middle which shows off some of the inner workings.

That's flanked by a pair of circle sub dials at the 12- and six o'clock positions. At the top, you'll find the flying tourbillon, which looks especially majestic as the see-through case back allows you to look straight through the dial.

On the lower half, that houses the moonphase. Unusually, the dial is static here, with a hand on top to signify where in the lunar cycle you are. It's a much more elegant take, and looks really in-keeping with the Polo's styling cues.

It's also a very intelligent piece of watchmaking. The brand suggests that it would take 122 years of daily use to amass a difference of 24 hours from the actual position of the moon, which is truly fantastic accuracy.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

No price is listed for this model, but expect to dig deep if you want it on your wrist.