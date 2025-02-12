New Grand Seiko watch is a perfect pick for the distinguished gentleman

Quick Summary Grand Seiko has unveiled its latest watch. The Sakura-Kakushi is a dress watch with a gorgeous dial.

If you're a fan of the best watches out there, a good dress watch is a must have. Whether or not you wear one everyday, having one in a collection is a must, because for those moments when you need a dress watch, nothing else will suffice.

Now, Grand Seiko has unveiled a new one. It's called the Grand Seiko Sakura-Kakushi and it might just be my favourite dressy piece from the brand.

Sitting inside a glorious 38mm case is a beautiful dial inspired by springtime in Tohuku, Japan. Think of a mottled effect dial, and you're not far off – it's really lovely to look at.

Grand Seiko suggest its appearance is akin to when "pink cherry blossom are sprinkled with a delicate layer of frosty snow." You'll have to judge for yourself as to whether or not that's true, but it's a lovely look all the same.

That case is crafted from 18k Rose Gold and it's a really lovely hue. The same is used for the indices and hands, too, which ties everything in nicely.

Inside, the watch is powered by an automatic 9S85 movement. That's a hi-beat movement from the brand, and offers between +5 and -3 seconds per day of accuracy.

All of that sits attached to a stunning crocodile leather strap. It's brown in colour, and looks simply fabulous. There really is no colour combination better than rose gold and a luxurious brown leather, and it looks pretty much perfect here.

Priced at £31,200 (approx. $38,750 / AU$61,750) this certainly isn't a cheap timepiece. Grand Seiko more routinely operate at around 1/3rd of that price point, and the inclusion of a precious metal case is really the only think plumping the price up.

Still, you get what you pay for, and here, you're paying for an absolutely stunning dress watch. If you're already a fan of the Grand Seiko design language, this might just be the best dress watch for you. And even if you're not, it's an undeniably pretty watch.