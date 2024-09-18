New Casio G-Shock models feature an unbelievable battery life

Quick Summary The new Casio G-Shock model is hiding something cool within its case. That's a jaw-dropping battery life, which makes it perfect for those who hate changing batteries.

When it comes to the best watches on the market, there are all manner of different models to pick from. Whether you like something dressy on a leather strap, or a steel sports watch, there really is something for everyone.

One of the most popular ranges of watches on the market is the Casio G-Shock. Traditionally coming in a resin case – and with impressive shock-resistance specs – the range is a popular pick for all kinds of watch collectors.

Now, the brand has unveiled its latest collection. Dubbed the Casio G-Shock GD010 series, this range hides a fantastic feature beneath its digital display.

That's because these new watches pack in an impressive 10 year battery life. That's remarkable, and should be music to the ears of those who despise changing batteries in their watches.

The range includes two models – the Rugged Digital and Rugged Combi. As you may have guessed, the Rugged Combi features an analogue handset, with digital aspects to the remainder of the dial. That's a similar ethos to models like the GA2100, which feature a

The Rugged Digital model is more in keeping with what fans of the brand may know and love. That simply uses a digital display, similar to models like the G-Shock DW-H5600.

The models also come in a range of colours. Most of the options uses muted hues like black and green, though a bright orange model is also on offer for those who prefer to stand out from the crowd.

Priced at $99 (approx. £75; AU$147) for the Rugged Digital model and $120 (approx. £91; AU$178) for the Rugged Combi, these are a great value option for G-Shock lovers. That extra long battery life will be perfect for longevity, and should make this the perfect no-fuss watch.

If you're on the hunt for a new watch with a long battery life, or you just fancy adding the latest and greatest G-Shock to your collection, this is the pickup for you.