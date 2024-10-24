New A Lange & Söhne Lange 1 anniversary includes a stunning new colour

Quick Summary A Lange & Söhne has just unveiled a stunning collection of anniversary models. These Lange 1 variants are some of the best looking yet.

If you're a fan of the best watches on the market, you'll know that there are a ton of brands worth investing in. Whether you value looks, mechanical brilliance or something else altogether, there's a brand for you.

One thing which is pretty broadly agreed upon, though, is that A Lange & Söhne sit on the top tier of that list. Known for manufacturing movements which are often deemed more beautiful than the front of the watch, these timepieces are a grail for many watch enthusiasts.

Now, the brand has brought one of its most popular designs – the A Lange & Söhne Lange 1 – back for a limited edition anniversary model. Exactly 30 years after the Lange 1 was first launched – the 24th of October 1994 – it's back again in two stylish form factors.

(Image credit: A Lange and Sohne)

Both the Lange 1 and the Little Lange 1 will now come in a platinum case with a black onyx dial, and a pink gold case with a blue dial. The former looks quite similar to other models offered in white gold – albeit with an onyx dial which is a Lange 1 first – but that blue and pink gold combination is new and absolutely gorgeous.

Elsewhere, things remain relatively familiar for fans of the model. The Lange L121.1 movement can be found inside, complete with a 3Hz beat rate and 72 hours of power reserve.

(Image credit: A Lange & Sohne)

That sits within a 38.5mm case, which is nicely sized for most wrists. It sits 10mm thick on the black and platinum model; 9.8mm thick on the pink gold variant. The Little Lange 1 models are slightly dinkier overall, with a 36.8mm case which sits 9.98mm or 9.5mm thick, respectively.

Each of the Lange 1 models is limited to just 300 pieces, while the Little Lange 1 models will only be seen 150 times. Each will be engraved on the case back, with its number in the series.