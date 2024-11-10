Need a Christmas gift for the watch lover in your life? This £31 early Black Friday bargain will sort you out

With Black Friday right around the corner, many of us will be looking further into the future with our shopping. Yes folks, Mr Buble and Ms Carey have been defrosted for another year, as the festive season is soon to descend upon us.
If someone in your life is a lover of the best watches on the market, you'll probably know how tough they can be to buy for. Few of us have the spare cash lying around to spring for a new Rolex or Omega, which leads us to accessories.
That's exactly what I've found here for you, with a whopping 60% saving on the Wolf Blake Single watch roll at Beaverbrooks.
The Wolf Blake Single watch roll is a perfect gift for anyone who loves watches. Complete with an ultra-suede lining for luxurious protection and a sleek black leather outer casing, this ensures that when you travel with a watch, it travels in style, too.
That's a killer deal. This product normally retails for £79, meaning you're saving a whopping £48!
When we're talking about the best watch rolls on the market, Wolf is a brand which definitely deserves to be in the conversation. The brand is perhaps better known for its watch winders, but its rolls are equally strong.
I personally own a larger three-watch roll from the brand, so I can personally attest to the quality on offer. The leather is of high quality, while the inner portion is lovely and soft, making sure your beloved watch is protected even as it's moving around inside.
The really great thing about gifting this, though, is that every single watch lover will find a use for it. There's no discrimination here – whether they own a collection of pricey watches or just have one or two more affordable pieces, they'll get some use from this.
Ultimately, buying this at the RRP is still a pretty good deal. Make no mistake – this is a luxurious product, which means the bargain price of just £31 shouldn't be passed up. There's no guarantee of how long this will stick around for, though, so be sure to hop on it quickly if you want to snag one.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
-
-
HBO's new crime drama could be your new favourite show
Get Millie Black might be quite dark
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Forget Philips Hue – these LiFX outdoor lights hide under the roof for all-year mood lighting
LiFX introduces Permanent Outdoor Lights for all-year use – but they’d be great for Christmas
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Save over £10,000 on this drool-worthy A Lange and Söhne watch right now!
Beat the Black Friday rush and snag this stunning luxury watch for less
By Sam Cross Published
-
I own this Levi's jacket – it's a bargain at half price in the Prime Day sale!
Get ready for winter with this cosy sherpa-lined jacket
By Sam Cross Published
-
The Dyson Airwrap is $100 off for Prime Day — but it won't last long
The Dyson Airwrap is never reduced, so now's your chance to grab one
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Beaverbrooks announces up to 50% off in huge summer sale
There's impressive savings on designer watches, watch accessories and jewellery
By Lizzie Wilmot Last updated
-
This custom leather jacket is 15% off in the Black Friday sale
The Jacket Maker is offering 15% off its entire range of jackets, shoes and bags
By Mat Gallagher Published
-
Ray-Ban Stories go on sale plus 20% off custom styles during the holidays
Grab the latest smart glasses from Ray-Ban on sale
By Troy Fleming Last updated
-
Save up to 50% on affordable watches at Watch Pilot now!
Including watches from Tissot, Swatch, Hamilton, Casio and more
By Spencer Hart Last updated
-
I bought my first clogs in Crocs' Black Friday Sale!
The ugly shoes and slippers are back in fashion – I'll start building my Crocs collection this Black Friday
By Matt Kollat Last updated