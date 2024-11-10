Need a Christmas gift for the watch lover in your life? This £31 early Black Friday bargain will sort you out

With Black Friday right around the corner, many of us will be looking further into the future with our shopping. Yes folks, Mr Buble and Ms Carey have been defrosted for another year, as the festive season is soon to descend upon us.

If someone in your life is a lover of the best watches on the market, you'll probably know how tough they can be to buy for. Few of us have the spare cash lying around to spring for a new Rolex or Omega, which leads us to accessories.

That's exactly what I've found here for you, with a whopping 60% saving on the Wolf Blake Single watch roll at Beaverbrooks.

Beaverbrooks Wolf Blake Single watch roll: was £79 now £31 at Beaverbrooks The Wolf Blake Single watch roll is a perfect gift for anyone who loves watches. Complete with an ultra-suede lining for luxurious protection and a sleek black leather outer casing, this ensures that when you travel with a watch, it travels in style, too.

That's a killer deal. This product normally retails for £79, meaning you're saving a whopping £48!

When we're talking about the best watch rolls on the market, Wolf is a brand which definitely deserves to be in the conversation. The brand is perhaps better known for its watch winders, but its rolls are equally strong.

I personally own a larger three-watch roll from the brand, so I can personally attest to the quality on offer. The leather is of high quality, while the inner portion is lovely and soft, making sure your beloved watch is protected even as it's moving around inside.

The really great thing about gifting this, though, is that every single watch lover will find a use for it. There's no discrimination here – whether they own a collection of pricey watches or just have one or two more affordable pieces, they'll get some use from this.

Ultimately, buying this at the RRP is still a pretty good deal. Make no mistake – this is a luxurious product, which means the bargain price of just £31 shouldn't be passed up. There's no guarantee of how long this will stick around for, though, so be sure to hop on it quickly if you want to snag one.