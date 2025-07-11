Lightweight Citizen dive watch hits lowest ever price – but you have just minutes to get one

We've seen some killer deals on the best watches over the last few days of Amazon Prime Day. But now, with just a few hours left to go before the virtual shutter is rolled down, you might think the chance to find something new has gone.

Fortunately, you'd be wrong! I've just spotted a killer deal on a Citizen dive watch, which has hit its lowest ever price! It's now just £250.99 in the Amazon sale – but you've not got long to snag one!

That's because the sale ends at midnight tonight, and we're expecting to see almost all of the current deals return to their original pricing. So, if you're hoping to save, now is the time to buy.

You really can't go too far wrong, either. The black dial paired with a titanium case is a really slick look, and it's a total classic to boot.

That 42mm titanium case is perfect for those concerned with weight. Titanium is lighter than steel, so you should notice a significant weight reduction compared to a similar model in steel.

That's also going to be aided by the quartz watch construction. Again, those movements are lighter than their automatic cousins, thanks to a lower amount of heavy, moving, metallic parts.

It's not just any quartz either – this is Citizen's Eco-Drive calibre. That's a real marvel, which converts any old light into charge for the movement, meaning you should never need to change out the battery. And yes, you read that right – any light will do, not just sunlight. Throw it under a lamp if you need a top-up.

It's a neat deal as we've already seen other Citizen dive watches take over the sales event. This one isn't quite as affordable, but uses a lot of cooler materials and parts to justify a slightly higher price.