Killer Citizen dive watch is as good as half price right now!

Whether you've been collecting the best watches on the market for some time, or you're just looking for your first timepiece, a solid dive watch will do wonders. These designs are beloved for their hardiness, fusing classic good looks with specs that make light work of daily life.

While they can often run into tens of thousands of pounds, you don't have to break the bank to get a solid piece. I've just found a fantastic deal on this Citizen Promaster dive watch – just £200 at Goldsmiths!

That's a lot of watch for not a lot of cash. The piece is powered by an automatic movement, meaning it'll keep wound as long as you continue to wear it. The piece features a 40-hour power reserve, too, to keep it ticking on your day off.

That sits within a 40mm case crafted from stainless steel. 40mm is a neat case size which is well-suited to a wide range of different wrist sizes. That should ensure it's a pretty safe blind buy – unless you've got lollipop sticks or tree trunks for arms, you should be good!

In terms of style, this model is a true classic. A black dive watch might seem boring to some, but the popularity of this design exists for a reason. It is, at once, classy and stylish, with a plain enough look to go with just about any outfit.

Here, the brand has added a yellow gold-toned bezel ring, for a splash of added colour. You'll either love or hate that – personally, I'd think about changing the strap for something which matched the dual-tone appearance.

The best bit here, though, is the price. Retailing for £399, this is as near as makes no difference, half price. For just £200, you're getting a classically styled dive watch from a reputable brand – and you really can't do much better than that!