Killer Citizen dive watch is as good as half price right now!
Snag a beautiful watch for just £200
Whether you've been collecting the best watches on the market for some time, or you're just looking for your first timepiece, a solid dive watch will do wonders. These designs are beloved for their hardiness, fusing classic good looks with specs that make light work of daily life.
While they can often run into tens of thousands of pounds, you don't have to break the bank to get a solid piece. I've just found a fantastic deal on this Citizen Promaster dive watch – just £200 at Goldsmiths!
Save a whopping 49% on this bargain dive watch at Goldsmiths.
That's a lot of watch for not a lot of cash. The piece is powered by an automatic movement, meaning it'll keep wound as long as you continue to wear it. The piece features a 40-hour power reserve, too, to keep it ticking on your day off.
That sits within a 40mm case crafted from stainless steel. 40mm is a neat case size which is well-suited to a wide range of different wrist sizes. That should ensure it's a pretty safe blind buy – unless you've got lollipop sticks or tree trunks for arms, you should be good!
In terms of style, this model is a true classic. A black dive watch might seem boring to some, but the popularity of this design exists for a reason. It is, at once, classy and stylish, with a plain enough look to go with just about any outfit.
Here, the brand has added a yellow gold-toned bezel ring, for a splash of added colour. You'll either love or hate that – personally, I'd think about changing the strap for something which matched the dual-tone appearance.
The best bit here, though, is the price. Retailing for £399, this is as near as makes no difference, half price. For just £200, you're getting a classically styled dive watch from a reputable brand – and you really can't do much better than that!
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.