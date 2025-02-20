IWC just named a new watch after Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff
The Big Pilot Shock Absorber XPL lands in time for the new F1 season
Just in time for the new season, IWC has revealed a new watch named after Mercedes Formula One team boss Toto Wolf.
The watch is part of IWC’s Big Pilot’s Watch Shock Absorber XPL family. It comes with a pair of straps, including a black fabric option and a rubber option that uses the same green as the Petronas-sponsored Mercedes-AMG F1 team. The same colour is also found on the dial, and even in the watch’s glowing Super-LumiNova.
Limited to just 100 examples worldwide, the watch uses IWC’s patented Sprin-g Protect shock absorber system to protect the delicate automatic movement from damage caused by sudden movement. IWC claims that, during testing at Cambridge University, the technology protected the movement from accelerations in excess of 30,000 g.
The system comprises a cantilever spring, made from a material called Bulk Metallic Glass, that cushions the movement inside the case, ensuring it’ll survive extreme forces – and, as is far more likely, being dropped on the floor.
Meanwhile, the 44mm case and screw-in crown are made from Ceratanium, an IWC-developed material that combines titanium with ceramic. The black dial has a grainy finish for a tough, industrial look, while the IWC-manufactured 32101 caliber automatic movement is visible through a tinted sapphire glass case back.
The 21-jewel movement has a lengthy power reserve of 120 hours, and the watch itself is water resistant to 10 bar of pressure, which is equal to 100 metres.
Although the colours are a giveaway, the watch is subtle with its links to F1, Mercedes-AMG and Toto Wolf. There’s no branding on the front, while on the back it has the message: “Toto Wolff x Mercedes-AMG Formula One Team,” and Wolf’s signature decorates the sapphire case back.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Available now, the watch is limited to 100 examples and priced at a very Formula One-like £79,700.
Alistair is a freelance automotive and technology journalist. He has bylines on esteemed sites such as the BBC, Forbes, TechRadar, and of best of all, T3, where he covers topics ranging from classic cars and men's lifestyle, to smart home technology, phones, electric cars, autonomy, Swiss watches, and much more besides. He is an experienced journalist, writing news, features, interviews and product reviews. If that didn't make him busy enough, he is also the co-host of the AutoChat podcast.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
New OMEGA Seamaster is a vision in bronze gold and burgundy – Bond fans will love it
Calling all 007 fans! OMEGA has debuted a new Bond-inspired Seamaster
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Forget the Birkin bag – my Hermès shopping list consists of three stunning new watches
The brand has unveiled a range of killer pieces ahead of Watches and Wonders
By Sam Cross Published
-
The ultimate luxury Casio G-Shock now comes with a stunning blue dial
Think a G-Shock can't be luxurious? Think again!
By Sam Cross Published
-
Laurent Ferrier gives its Classic Traveller watch a stylish enamel dial upgrade
Laurent Ferrier celebrates its 15th anniversary with Earth-inspired watch
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Hublot debuts first-ever multicolour ceramic watch – but you won’t get one
Hublot unveils Magic Ceramic material, and it claims to be a world’s first
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
A Week on the Wrist with the Bell & Ross Astro – beauty in the brutalism
If you think Bell & Ross doesn't have a soft side, think again
By Sam Cross Published
-
New Grand Seiko watch is a perfect pick for the distinguished gentleman
It's one of the nicest Grand Seiko dress watches
By Sam Cross Published
-
This beautiful bronze watch by Venezianico is a must-buy
I'm in love with this unique bronze watch from Venice
By Alistair Charlton Published