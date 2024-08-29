Girard-Perregaux’s new tourbillon watch looks like it's floating in mid-air

QUICK SUMMARY At Geneva Watch Days, Girard-Perregaux has debuted its Tourbillon with Three Flying Bridges. Inspired by La Chaux-de-Fonds and pocket watches, the new timepiece features three bridges on the dial that look like they’re floating in mid air. The Girard-Perregaux Tourbillon with Three Flying Bridges is available for £146,000 / $171,000.

As part of Geneva Watch Days, Girard-Perregaux has debuted its new timepiece – and it’s already my favourite watch from the event. The Girard-Perregaux Tourbillon with Three Flying Bridges features an intricate dial that showcases three bridges that look like they’re floating in mid air.

Geneva Watch Days 2024 started today and is running from 29th August - 2nd September, showing off the latest timepieces from the best watch brands. Best known for its Bridge collection that was first released in 1867, Girard-Perregaux has added to the line with the new Tourbillon with Three Flying Bridges.

Inspired by La Chaux-de-Fonds, the city dedicated to watchmaking, the Girard-Perregaux Tourbillon with Three Flying Bridges is a tribute to the Maison’s craftspeople and watchmaker. Crafted in Girard-Perregaux’s Grand Complications Atelier, the new watch stays true to its predecessors by putting the technical bridge component at the forefront of the watch’s design.

What sets the new watch apart from the other models in the Bridge collection is its intricacy. The Girard-Perregaux Tourbillon with Three Flying Bridges is the brand’s most complex watch yet and has a playful mixture of black, silver and pink gold details. Measuring 44mm, the Girard-Perregaux Tourbillon with Three Flying Bridges has a skeletonised dial which showcases the three bridges and its tourbillon that sits at the six o’clock position.

(Image credit: Girard-Perregaux)

The three bridges that run horizontally on the watch’s dial act as the main plate while also supporting the gear train, barrel and tourbillon. This gives the bridges a three-dimensional look and makes them appear as if they’re floating in mid-air. The bridges overlap the self-winding mechanical movement which can be seen at the top of the watch and the tourbillon at the base of the dial. Gold hours and minutes hands sit atop it to indicate the time, and the watch has a 60 hour power reserve.

The tourbillon itself sits in a lyre-shaped cage which is made of Grade 5 titanium. Made of 79 components and with a weight of 0.25 grams, the tourbillon also acts as a small seconds display with a blue hand that rotates 360° every minute.

The Girard-Perregaux Tourbillon with Three Flying Bridges is available in select retailer stores for £146,000 in the UK and $171,000 in the US.