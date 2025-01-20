Gerald Charles debuts its first ever hardstone dial – but you might not get one

QUICK SUMMARY
Gerald Charles has debuted its first watch to feature a hardstone dial.
The new Maestro 2.0 Ultra-Thin Lapis Lazuli has been launched alongside the brand’s 25th anniversary.
In celebration of its 25th anniversary, Gerald Charles has just launched the new Maestro 2.0 Ultra-Thin Lapis Lazuli. The watch marks the first time the brand has featured a hardstone dial, but due to the material and craftsmanship, it might be tricky to get your hands on.
Founded in 2000, Gerald Charles is celebrating its 25th year anniversary with a new addition to its popular Maestro collection. As the name states, the Maestro 2.0 Ultra-Thin Lapis Lazuli has a hardstone dial made up of the lapis lazuli gemstone, giving the watch a stunning blue colour that’s unique on every timepiece.
Like other Maestro Ultra-Thin watches, the new Maestro 2.0 Ultra-Thin Lapis Lazuli has an asymmetrical stainless steel case with baroque motifs inspired by art and architecture. The bezel has been given a blue Colormix coating to match the colour of the lapis lazuli dial and the watch has a stainless steel crown on the right hand side.
The Maestro 2.0 Ultra-Thin Lapis Lazuli’s dial contrasts its gemstone dial with white Super-LumiNova hour markers, and its hour, minute and seconds hands. A date window sits at the six o’clock position, and the updated Gerald Charles Geneve logo is displayed just underneath 12 o’clock. The watch is finished with a blue rubber strap.
Powered by the automatic Swiss Manufacture 2.0 calibre, the movement is decorated with Cotes de Geneve stripes, perlage and yellow gold engravings that can be seen through the caseback. The movement is topped with a customised oscillating rotor to commemorate the 25th anniversary, and it has a power reserve of 50 hours.
While the Maestro 2.0 Ultra-Thin Lapis Lazuli is the star of the brand’s anniversary celebrations, Gerald Charles has also launched a white gold version of its Maestro 9.0 Roman Tourbillon. The watch has a new hand-hammered white gold dial in the watch manufacturer’s signature smiling case, and it’s limited to just 50 pieces.
Cutting and crafting the lapis lazuli dial is said to be a painstaking process that takes up to 24 hours to create each dial. Due to this, the Maestro 2.0 Ultra-Thin Lapis Lazuli might have a limited availability. While the watch isn’t a numbered limited edition piece, it may be restricted due to the material scarcity so if you want one, you’ll need to be quick.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
