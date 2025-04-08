New Panerai celebrates its place as official timekeeper of Milan Design Week
And it's a killer watch
Quick Summary
Panerai launched a new watch just days after Watches and Wonders.
It's designed to commemorate the brands place as official timekeeper of the Salone del Mobile.
If you're running one of the hottest events in design, you're going to need an official timekeeper with some serious looks. And when that design event is the Salone del Mobile – Milan Design Week to you or I – its especially pertinent.
Enter Panerai. The brand was founded in Florence in 1860, and has been a mainstay of the watch industry ever since. Its most iconic model is the Luminor – a dive watch with an unmistakeable silhouette and a gorgeous case design.
Now, to celebrate its position as official timekeeper of the Salone, the brand has crafted a new version of the Luminor. It's not just any old common or garden variant, either – this one packs in a couple of complications and a unique case material for good measure.
Dubbed the Panerai Luminor GMT Power Reserve Ceramica, this one certainly does exactly what it says on the tin. For starters, you'll find an additional GMT hand on the centre-mounted stack, which allows users to track a second time zone with ease.
That revolves above two sub-dials, which can be found on the blue sun-brushed sandwich dial. One of those is a small seconds indicator, but the other details the power reserve.
There's a three day power reserve on offer here, courtesy of the P.9012 calibre inside. That can be read at any time from the indicator, which is measured in hours up to a maximum of 72.
The watch sits within a 44mm sandblasted ceramic case. That offers up to 300m of water resistance, ensuring this isn't just a showy piece with dive-inspired looks. We wouldn't recommend it on the beautiful blue alligator leather strap, but this thing really can go deep when needed.
Priced at £14,200 (approx. $18,200 / AU$30,200) this is a killer piece for those looking to commemorate the bridge between great design and even greater watchmaking. It's an absolutely beautiful piece, too, making it a must-have for any collection which is currently devoid of a Panerai.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
