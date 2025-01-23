Daniel Roth shocks LVMH Watch Week with laidback Souscription – but you won’t get one

QUICK SUMMARY
Daniel Roth has debuted the Extra Plat Souscription at LVMH Watch Week.
Based on the Tourbillon Souscription, the Extra Plat Souscription sits in a yellow gold double eclipse case, and is more laidback than its predecessor.
At LVMH Watch Week, Daniel Roth debuted its latest timepiece, the Extra Plat Souscription. Inspired by its Tourbillon Souscription watch, Daniel Roth has reinterpreted the design in a new laidback way – but as a limited edition novelty, you might not be able to get one.
Founded in 1988, Daniel Roth has had somewhat of a revival, thanks to LVMH acquiring the brand in 2011. In 2022, Daniel Roth came back with the new Sourscription Tourbillon, a dramatic watch that was manufactured by La Fabrique du Temps Louis Vuitton.
Despite its well-received resurgence, many felt that the Souscription Tourbillon was a little complicated and cluttered, due to the prominent display of its movement on the dial. So, for LVMH Watch Week 2025, Daniel Roth has toned it back with its new Extra Plat Souscription – although it’s still anything but simple.
Based on the Souscription Tourbillon, the Extra Plat Souscription sits in an 18k yellow gold, double eclipse case. The case is rounded at the top and bottom with strong lines and edges on the side, which perfectly frames the yellow gold, Clou de Paris guilloche dial.
While the Extra Plat Souscription has the same measurements as the Souscription Tourbillon, it’s much thinner with just a 31.mm thickness. This is due to the ultra-thin DR002 movement that the watch is powered by, which instead of sitting on the dial, it’s hidden beneath it.
The movement of the Extra Plat Souscription has been specially developed for the watch. It’s also the second movement made for Daniel Roth by La Fabrique du Temps Louis Vuitton, and it’s water resistant to 30 metres. Sadly, you can’t see the movement through the caseback which is in plain yellow gold with a simple ‘Daniel Roth’ logo at the top.
Personally, I liked the look of the Souscription Tourbillon and enjoyed seeing the movement in all its glory. It might have been too cluttered for some, so the Extra Plat Souscription will definitely appeal as it’s very laidback – although I think it missed a trick not displaying the movement through the caseback, especially considering that it’s a new movement especially made for this watch.
The dial of the Extra Plat Souscription features two components of a base and an applied chapter ring, the former of which has the Clou de Paris pattern. The hour markers are displayed in blue Roman numerals, which match the blued steel hour and minute hands. The watch is finished with a calfskin leather strap.
The Daniel Roth Extra Plat Souscription is limited to just 20 pieces so you’ll have to be quick if you want to get your hands (or wrist) on one. It’s priced at 45,000 CHF.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
