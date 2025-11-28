'Best watch winder for most people' – the Wolf Cub watch winder is half price at John Lewis, and already sold out in two colours

If you or someone you love is a watch enthusiast, Christmas can be tough. Gifting can be a pain, with cost acting as the first barrier and taste coming in a close second.

Fear not, though – as T3's resident watch expert, I've been hard at work finding deals all through November, and I've finally snagged one on the perfect gift for watch lovers. That comes in the form of the Wolf Cub watch winder, which is a staggering half price right now at John Lewis!

With a deal that good, I'm not surprised that two of the four colours are already sold out on the brands site. However, you can still pick up the blue and pink colourways, which are the best two in my opinion.

When I reviewed the Wolf Cub recently, I said that it was the best watch winder for most people, and I stand by that sentiment. The model is effortlessly simple to use, with no real controls to get confused by.

In fact, the only control you have is an on-off switch – everything else is taken care of by the device itself. That's really beneficial, because even the nerdiest of watch lovers probably doesn't have a handle on the turn count their watches need. Wolf has taken the need to know that information away, and users are all the better for it.

Given the widespread appeal of a device like this, I'm often keeping an eye on the price of them, in case there's ever a drop. That gives me confidence to tell you that this is definitely not a common occurrence – the best deal I'd seen before this was still about £20 more costly.

I can't imagine this one will stick around for long at this price, so if you're hoping to snag one, I'd jump on it quickly.