Best Black Friday 2025 watch deals LIVE – bargains on dive watches, chronographs and more from a range of top brands

With Black Friday now right on the horizon, fresh deals are cropping up thick and fast. I've been hard at work sniffing out deals on the best watches ever since the first early access sales events opened at the start of November, and in that time I've found some real bargains.
That includes everything from watches under £100 to high end pieces with four-figure discounts. New offers are being added all the time, but it's also worth being snappy with the really good ones. I've already seen some killer deals sell out, which means there really is no time like the present.
As ever, all of the deals you see listed on T3 come from one of our trusted partners. In the watch world, that includes brands like Goldsmiths, Chisholm Hunter, Beaverbrooks, Jura Watches, First Class Watches, H Samuel and Amazon, though you may also spot some from other retailers.
Without further ado, let's dive into the good stuff – I've separated the wheat from the chaff, so all you have to do is pick which of these amazing deals is going into your basket.
T3's Top Three
- Retro-styled Seiko: save over £200
- Timeless TAG Heuer: over £1,000 off
- Gorgeous G-Shock: now just £49
Under £100
Classy, simple, blue. And less than £10. Score!
Tiffany blue for those with champagne tastes and lemonade pockets.
One of the best deals of the year – a half price Casio G-Shock.
Under £500
A vintage-styled dive watch under £300? Sign me up.
Check Prices: Goldsmiths £290
Save over £115 on the brilliant Citizen Tsuyosa!
Save a whopping £126 on this stylish dive watch!
Premium picks
This ex-display Panerai is one of the best models in its catalogue.
This perfectly-sized TAG is over £1,000 off.
A modern sporty GMT with Spring Drive!
Dive watches
Save £40 on this Detrash dive watch and get a free strap as well!
The iconic dive watch with a healthy price cut.
This chunky diver is bang on trend right now.
Chronographs
Snag a killer chronograph for a bargain price.
Save 40% on this cool Citizen chronograph.
A well priced automatic chronograph.
GMT watches
This classic style is perfect for classier looks.
A pop of colour with a cool complication.
Bag the saving with code BF15.