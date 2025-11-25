Best Black Friday 2025 watch deals LIVE – bargains on dive watches, chronographs and more from a range of top brands

With Black Friday now right on the horizon, fresh deals are cropping up thick and fast. I've been hard at work sniffing out deals on the best watches ever since the first early access sales events opened at the start of November, and in that time I've found some real bargains.

That includes everything from watches under £100 to high end pieces with four-figure discounts. New offers are being added all the time, but it's also worth being snappy with the really good ones. I've already seen some killer deals sell out, which means there really is no time like the present.

As ever, all of the deals you see listed on T3 come from one of our trusted partners. In the watch world, that includes brands like Goldsmiths, Chisholm Hunter, Beaverbrooks, Jura Watches, First Class Watches, H Samuel and Amazon, though you may also spot some from other retailers.

Without further ado, let's dive into the good stuff – I've separated the wheat from the chaff, so all you have to do is pick which of these amazing deals is going into your basket.

T3's Top Three

Under £100

Under £500

Premium picks

Dive watches

Chronographs

GMT watches