Best Black Friday 2025 watch deals LIVE – bargains on dive watches, chronographs and more from a range of top brands

Snag massive discounts on watches from brands like TAG Heuer, Panerai, Seiko and more

With Black Friday now right on the horizon, fresh deals are cropping up thick and fast. I've been hard at work sniffing out deals on the best watches ever since the first early access sales events opened at the start of November, and in that time I've found some real bargains.

That includes everything from watches under £100 to high end pieces with four-figure discounts. New offers are being added all the time, but it's also worth being snappy with the really good ones. I've already seen some killer deals sell out, which means there really is no time like the present.

Without further ado, let's dive into the good stuff – I've separated the wheat from the chaff, so all you have to do is pick which of these amazing deals is going into your basket.

T3's Top Three

Under £100

Casio Retro Blue Resin
Casio Retro Blue Resin: was £14.99 now £9.99 at Argos
Classy, simple, blue. And less than £10. Score!

Casio MTP-1302PD-2A2VEF
Casio MTP-1302PD-2A2VEF: was £44.99 now £32 at H Samuel
Tiffany blue for those with champagne tastes and lemonade pockets.

Casio G-Shock 5600 Beach Time Lapse
Casio G-Shock 5600 Beach Time Lapse: was £99.90 now £49 at Goldsmiths
One of the best deals of the year – a half price Casio G-Shock.

Under £500

Seiko Presage 40.5mm
Seiko Presage 40.5mm: was £490 now £275 at First Class Watches
A vintage-styled dive watch under £300? Sign me up.

Citizen Tsuyosa
Citizen Tsuyosa: was £262.82 now £147.05 at Amazon
Save over £115 on the brilliant Citizen Tsuyosa!

Spinnaker Hull Diver
Spinnaker Hull Diver: was £324 now £198 at Amazon
Save a whopping £126 on this stylish dive watch!

Premium picks

Panerai Submersible Marina Militare Carbotech
Panerai Submersible Marina Militare Carbotech: was £17,400 now £14,790 at Chisholm Hunter
This ex-display Panerai is one of the best models in its catalogue.

TAG Heuer Aquaracer Calibre 5
TAG Heuer Aquaracer Calibre 5: was £3,100 now £2,092 at Beaverbrooks
This perfectly-sized TAG is over £1,000 off.

Grand Seiko Hotaka Peaks Spring Drive GMT
Grand Seiko Hotaka Peaks Spring Drive GMT: was £5,900 now £4,425 at Goldsmiths
A modern sporty GMT with Spring Drive!

Dive watches

Detrash Great White
Detrash Great White: was £375 now £335 at detrash.com
Save £40 on this Detrash dive watch and get a free strap as well!

Doxa Sub 300
Doxa Sub 300: was £2,590 now £1,705.50 at Chisholm Hunter
The iconic dive watch with a healthy price cut.

Seiko Seiko Prospex Save the Ocean Monster
Seiko Seiko Prospex Save the Ocean Monster: was £500 now £350 at Chisholm Hunter
This chunky diver is bang on trend right now.

Chronographs

Seiko Prospex Speedtimer Go Large
Seiko Prospex Speedtimer Go Large: was £660 now £399 at Goldsmiths
Snag a killer chronograph for a bargain price.

Citizen Eco-Drive Chronograph
Citizen Eco-Drive Chronograph: was £599 now £359.10 at Amazon
Save 40% on this cool Citizen chronograph.

Seiko Prospex Speedtimer Mechanical
Seiko Prospex Speedtimer Mechanical: was £2,870 now £2,025 at Beaverbrooks
A well priced automatic chronograph.

GMT watches

Seiko Presage Cocktail Time GMT 'Rusty Nail'
Seiko Presage Cocktail Time GMT 'Rusty Nail': was £520 now £415 at Chisholm Hunter
This classic style is perfect for classier looks.

Fossil Blue GMT
Fossil Blue GMT: was £175.28 now £94.50 at Amazon
A pop of colour with a cool complication.

Seiko Prospex Marine Green GMT
Seiko Prospex Marine Green GMT: was £1,400 now £1,190 at Chisholm Hunter
Bag the saving with code BF15.

Field watches

Timex Expedition Scout
