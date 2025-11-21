Best Black Friday deals on watches under £100 – with deals for less than £10

With Black Friday almost upon us, there has never been a better time to shop. The event brings deals on everything from technology to beauty, but also includes watches.

I've been hard at work all through November finding the best of the early deals across a wide range of different categories. This time, I've found a stack of watches that cost less than £100 making them perfect for an impulsive treat or to gift a loved one.

T3's Top Three

Casio G-Shock: half the price, all the style

half the price, all the style £10 Casio: a whole watch for the price of a London pint

a whole watch for the price of a London pint Timex Day-Date: Proof that even just a little money can talk

While you might think that spending that little won't get you anything decent, you couldn't be more wrong. There's a real charm to some of these bargain watches, which makes them a great pick even if you have a range of more costly watches at home.

Under £10

Under £25

Under £50

Under £75