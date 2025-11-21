Best Black Friday deals on watches under £100 – with deals for less than £10

With Black Friday almost upon us, there has never been a better time to shop. The event brings deals on everything from technology to beauty, but also includes watches.

I've been hard at work all through November finding the best of the early deals across a wide range of different categories. This time, I've found a stack of watches that cost less than £100 making them perfect for an impulsive treat or to gift a loved one.

While you might think that spending that little won't get you anything decent, you couldn't be more wrong. There's a real charm to some of these bargain watches, which makes them a great pick even if you have a range of more costly watches at home.

Under £10

Casio Retro Blue Resin
Casio Retro Blue Resin: was £14.99 now £9.99 at Argos
Chic, simple and a great buy for less than £10.

Casio Pink Resin
Casio Pink Resin: was £14.99 now £9.99 at Argos
If you're one for the brighter things in life.

Under £25

Casio F-91W
Casio F-91W: was £19.99 now £13.99 at H Samuel
A classic for a reason, and a bargain at that price.

Casio MRW-200H-1BVES
Casio MRW-200H-1BVES: was £32.99 now £25 at H Samuel
Looks like a dive watch, wears like a G-Shock – and all for just £25!

Under £50

Casio Vintage Dual Display
Casio Vintage Dual Display: was £43.90 now £26 at First Class Watches
The best of both worlds.

Timex Pac-Man T80
Timex Pac-Man T80: was £49.56 now £26.99 at Amazon
A perfect digital piece for vintage gaming fans.

Casio Black Retro Calculator Watch
Casio Black Retro Calculator Watch: was £39.99 now £29.99 at Argos
The iconic calculator watch with a 25% price cut.

Casio MTP Series Red Dial
Casio MTP Series Red Dial: was £64.90 now £32 at Goldsmiths
Better than half price with a neat red dial.

Casio MTP-1302PD-2A2VEF
Casio MTP-1302PD-2A2VEF: was £44.99 now £32 at H Samuel
Tiffany blue for those with champagne tastes and lemonade pockets.

Casio A168
Casio A168: was £40 now £33 at First Class Watches
A perfect entry point into the world of watches.

Braun Analog Quartz Watch
Braun Analog Quartz Watch: was £120 now £34.18 at Amazon
72% off this Bauhaus classic is a total bargain.

Timex Expedition Scout
Timex Expedition Scout: was £70 now £40.69 at Amazon
A perfect field watch for tight budgets.

Casio Digital Multifunction World Timer
Casio Digital Multifunction World Timer: was £60 now £48 at First Class Watches
The most affordable world timer you'll find.

Casio G-Shock 5600 Beach Time Lapse
Casio G-Shock 5600 Beach Time Lapse: was £99.90 now £49 at Goldsmiths
A killer G-Shock now half price.

Casio Edifice Green Chronograph
Casio Edifice Green Chronograph: was £99.90 now £49 at Goldsmiths
A cool chronograph for under £50.

Under £75

Casio G-Shock 5600 Metallic Dial
Casio G-Shock 5600 Metallic Dial: was £99.90 now £59.94 at Jura Watches
Save 40% on this stylish G-Shock.

Casio G-Shock 5600 Forgotten Future
Casio G-Shock 5600 Forgotten Future: was £99.90 now £64 at First Class Watches
This stylish G-Shock is effortlessly wearable.

Casio G-Shock 2100 Utility Black
Casio G-Shock 2100 Utility Black: was £99.90 now £75 at First Class Watches
This octagonal G-Shock is a brilliant pick.

Under £100

Invicta Pro Diver
Invicta Pro Diver: was £139 now £75.40 at Amazon
Love them or hate them, the Invicta Pro Diver offers killer value for money.

Fossil Coachman Chronograph
Fossil Coachman Chronograph: was £140.05 now £75.60 at Amazon
Read moreRead less

A retro-cool chronograph with a whopping discount.