Best Black Friday deals on watches under £100 – with deals for less than £10
Snag a watch for less with these curated bargains
With Black Friday almost upon us, there has never been a better time to shop. The event brings deals on everything from technology to beauty, but also includes watches.
I've been hard at work all through November finding the best of the early deals across a wide range of different categories. This time, I've found a stack of watches that cost less than £100 making them perfect for an impulsive treat or to gift a loved one.
T3's Top Three
- Casio G-Shock: half the price, all the style
- £10 Casio: a whole watch for the price of a London pint
- Timex Day-Date: Proof that even just a little money can talk
While you might think that spending that little won't get you anything decent, you couldn't be more wrong. There's a real charm to some of these bargain watches, which makes them a great pick even if you have a range of more costly watches at home.
Under £10
Read moreRead less▼
Chic, simple and a great buy for less than £10.
Read moreRead less▼
If you're one for the brighter things in life.
Under £25
Read moreRead less▼
A classic for a reason, and a bargain at that price.
Read moreRead less▼
Looks like a dive watch, wears like a G-Shock – and all for just £25!
Under £50
Read moreRead less▼
The best of both worlds.
Read moreRead less▼
A perfect digital piece for vintage gaming fans.
Read moreRead less▼
The iconic calculator watch with a 25% price cut.
Read moreRead less▼
Better than half price with a neat red dial.
Read moreRead less▼
Tiffany blue for those with champagne tastes and lemonade pockets.
Read moreRead less▼
A perfect entry point into the world of watches.
Read moreRead less▼
72% off this Bauhaus classic is a total bargain.
Read moreRead less▼
A perfect field watch for tight budgets.
Read moreRead less▼
The most affordable world timer you'll find.
Read moreRead less▼
A killer G-Shock now half price.
Read moreRead less▼
A cool chronograph for under £50.
Under £75
Read moreRead less▼
Save 40% on this stylish G-Shock.
Read moreRead less▼
This stylish G-Shock is effortlessly wearable.
Read moreRead less▼
This octagonal G-Shock is a brilliant pick.
Under £100
Read moreRead less▼
Love them or hate them, the Invicta Pro Diver offers killer value for money.
Read moreRead less▼
A retro-cool chronograph with a whopping discount.