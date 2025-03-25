7 watches under £500 I'd buy in the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale – Tissot, Seiko, Citizen and more
Snag a bargain for your wrist
With the Amazon Spring Deal Days event now in full swing, there has never been a better time to go shopping. Whether you're looking at Amazon itself or one of the range of rival events, there are bargains to be found in just about every product category.
As a lover of the best watches on the market, I've been scouring the various events on the hunt for some top bargains. And there are some great deals to be had!
Citizen Promaster Eco-Drive: £159.99 at Amazon
Tissot PRX: £285 at Goldsmiths
Seiko 5 Sports: £265 at Goldsmiths
Whether you're on the hunt for a sleek office watch, a retro-chic integrated bracelet design or a delightful dive watch, we have you covered with the best buys on offer right now.
Save £60 on the iconic Tissot PRX at Goldsmiths! This is a really classy model, with a beautiful dial to match.
Amazon itself has come up trumps here, with a killer Citizen dive watch for just £159.99. That's peanuts for a watch like this, complete with 200m of water resistance and an Eco-Drive movement.
This classic field watch is a must-have for any watch collector – and it's even more appealing in this stealthy black finish. If that's not enough for you, it's also had over £100 slashed from the price!
Integrated bracelet? Check. Cool dial design? Check. Great price? It's three out of three for this Citizen Tsuyosa.
Certina makes some killer watches, and this Tiffany-dialled piece is no exception. It's a perfect office watch.
Save £135 on this neat Seiko 5 Sports watch. The cream dial is a real looker, complete with blued hands for added contrast.
Chisholm Hunter often offer extra savings which take a discount from good to unbeatable. This is one of those, offering a killer watch at a phenomenal price.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
