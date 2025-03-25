7 watches under £500 I'd buy in the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale – Tissot, Seiko, Citizen and more

With the Amazon Spring Deal Days event now in full swing, there has never been a better time to go shopping. Whether you're looking at Amazon itself or one of the range of rival events, there are bargains to be found in just about every product category.

As a lover of the best watches on the market, I've been scouring the various events on the hunt for some top bargains. And there are some great deals to be had!

Citizen Promaster Eco-Drive: £159.99 at Amazon
Tissot PRX: £285 at Goldsmiths
Seiko 5 Sports: £265 at Goldsmiths

Whether you're on the hunt for a sleek office watch, a retro-chic integrated bracelet design or a delightful dive watch, we have you covered with the best buys on offer right now.

Tissot PRX Quartz Mint
Tissot PRX Quartz Mint: was £335 now £285 at Goldsmiths

Save £60 on the iconic Tissot PRX at Goldsmiths! This is a really classy model, with a beautiful dial to match.

View Deal
Citizen Promaster Eco-Drive
Citizen Promaster Eco-Drive: was £269 now £159.99 at Amazon

Amazon itself has come up trumps here, with a killer Citizen dive watch for just £159.99. That's peanuts for a watch like this, complete with 200m of water resistance and an Eco-Drive movement.

View Deal
Hamilton Khaki Field Mechanical
Hamilton Khaki Field Mechanical: was £615 now £500 at Chisholm Hunter

This classic field watch is a must-have for any watch collector – and it's even more appealing in this stealthy black finish. If that's not enough for you, it's also had over £100 slashed from the price!

View Deal
Citizen Tsuyosa
Citizen Tsuyosa: was £299 now £210 at Goldsmiths

Integrated bracelet? Check. Cool dial design? Check. Great price? It's three out of three for this Citizen Tsuyosa.

View Deal
Certina DS-8
Certina DS-8: was £390 now £312 at Jura Watches

Certina makes some killer watches, and this Tiffany-dialled piece is no exception. It's a perfect office watch.

View Deal
Seiko 5 Sports Laurel Limited Edition
Seiko 5 Sports Laurel Limited Edition: was £400 now £265 at Goldsmiths

Save £135 on this neat Seiko 5 Sports watch. The cream dial is a real looker, complete with blued hands for added contrast.

View Deal
Citizen Zenshin Super Titanium
Citizen Zenshin Super Titanium: was £499 now £319.20 at Chisholm Hunter

Chisholm Hunter often offer extra savings which take a discount from good to unbeatable. This is one of those, offering a killer watch at a phenomenal price.

View Deal
