This Oral-B electric toothbrush is almost 70% off ahead of Prime Day – yes, you heard that right

There's no secret that some of the best electric toothbrushes can cost an arm and a leg, especially if you get tempted by an exciting feature or two. That's why annual sales and shopping events are the best time to grab one, and this latest deal will explain why.

Ahead of next week's Prime Big Deal Days, I've spotted that the Oral-B Smart 6 Electric Toothbrush has been reduced by a huge £150. That means it's nearly 70% off, which is pretty much unheard of when it comes to discounts.

Take a look for yourself if you don't believe me...

Oral-B Smart 6 Electric Toothbrush: was £219.99, now £70 at Amazon (save £149)

With superior cleaning and real time brushing feedback, the Oral-B Smart 6 Electric Toothbrush is an absolute steal. For nearly 70% off, how can you say no?

The Oral-B Smart 6 Electric Toothbrush is designed to eradicate bacteria by removing up to 100% more plaque than a manual toothbrush, helping to keep your teeth clean and healthy for a long time. Its premium handle design along with its gum pressure control automatically slow brush speed down, visibly alerting you if you brush too hard.

It has five brushing modes (daily clean, pro clean, sensitive, whitening and gum care) and a battery that lasts more than two weeks on one charge. Whilst it isn't one of Oral-B's newer toothbrushes, it provides a straightforward and efficient cleaning experience, making it a good option for those who want simplicity without sacrificing performance.

