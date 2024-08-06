Elevate your grooming game with the 'first-ever' hair dryer for men

QUICK SUMMARY Heist has released the 'first-ever' hair dryer for men, the 3.0 Hair Dryer. It has a bunch of impressive features, including plasma technology and four temperature settings. It's also suitable for all hair types, making it a versatile addition to any man’s grooming routine. The Heist 3.0 is available to preorder in the UK, with shipping rolling out in September. It's priced at £199 ($255/AU$342) and there's a Pro version available for £267 ($390/AU$524).

If you're reading this, you'll probably agree that busy mornings are a universal struggle. Trying to get ready for work amongst the chaos of family life is never easy, especially if there's a complicated grooming routine you need to bang out. With this in mind, there's one brand that's on a mission to combat this exact problem.

Heist, an innovative men's grooming-tech brand, has released the 'first-ever' hair dryer for men. The 3.0 Hair Dryer has many features we'd look for in one of the best hair dryers, including the brand's latest plasma technology and four temperature settings.

We're not entirely sure why it's been marketed as the 'first-ever' men's hair dryer, especially as a hair dryer is generally regarded as a gender-inclusive product. However, it has been designed in collaboration with British barbers, so there's definitely an air of intrigue.

(Image credit: Heist)

There's many hair care advantages associated with plasma technology, including fast drying times and the ability to combat and neutralise static electricity. The Heist 3.0 is also able to break down water molecules more efficiently, requiring less heat and therefore minimising the risk of heat damage.

It's good to see a bunch of user-friendly features, including a lightweight design, ergonomic handle and intuitive controls. It's also suitable for all hair types, making it a versatile addition to any man’s grooming routine. Attachments are also magnetic and snap on and off.

The Heist 3.0 is available to preorder in the UK, with shipping rolling out in September. It's priced at £199 ($255/AU$342) and there's a Pro version available for £267 ($390/AU$524).

