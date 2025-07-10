Don't wait until December – here are 25 fragrances with massive Prime Day discounts

We’re already halfway through the Prime Day sale, and I've been genuinely amazed by how good the fragrance deals have been this year. Some of the best men’s colognes are included – even from big names like Hugo Boss and Diesel.

With prices like these, I really don’t see the point in waiting for the festive shopping season to kick off. You might as well get ahead of the game now – your wallet (and your gift recipients) will thank you. I wouldn't even blame you if you wanted to stock up your own shelf.

Here are the 25 best fragrance deals I’ve spotted so far:

Men's fragrances

Diesel Only The Brave
Diesel Only The Brave: was £55.49 now £32.95 at Amazon

Just over 40% off this citrus woody fragrance.

Calvin Klein CK One
Calvin Klein CK One: was £74 now £30.80 at Amazon

Grab almost 60% of this classic, fresh scent.

BOSS Bottled
BOSS Bottled: was £84 now £45.59 at Amazon

BOSS’ classic Bottled fragrance is now under £50 at Amazon.

BOSS The Scent Magnetic
BOSS The Scent Magnetic: was £99 now £41.79 at Amazon

An intensely, seductive fragrance for the modern man.

Calvin Klein CK One Essence
Calvin Klein CK One Essence: was £89 now £66.92 at Amazon

Calvin Klein CK One Essence is twice as concentrated as the original icon

BOSS Bottled Night
BOSS Bottled Night: was £84 now £37 at Amazon

A great evening fragrance, BOSS Bottled Night is over half price for Prime Day.

BOSS Bottled Unlimited
BOSS Bottled Unlimited: was £84 now £35.09 at Amazon

Get 58% off BOSS Bottled Unlimited in the Prime Day sale.

David Beckham Bold Instinct
David Beckham Bold Instinct: was £40 now £24.96 at Amazon

Bold Instinct is an addition to the David Beckham Fragrances range and is as powerful as it is elegant.

BOSS Bottled Absolu
BOSS Bottled Absolu: was £109 now £77.65 at Amazon

Bold and long lasting, BOSS Bottled Absolu is woody, leathery and extremely intense.

Diesel BAD
Diesel BAD: was £74 now £47.50 at Amazon

Diesel BAD is iconic, and with 36% off, it's about to be even more.

BOSS Bottled Tonic
BOSS Bottled Tonic: was £84 now £29.95 at Amazon

BOSS Bottled Tonic is now 64% off at Amazon.

BOSS Bottled Elixir
BOSS Bottled Elixir: was £100 now £66.49 at Amazon

Save 34% on BOSS Bottled Elixir in this Prime Day deal.

Ralph Lauren Polo Blue
Ralph Lauren Polo Blue: was £50.50 now £35.70 at Amazon

Polo Blue by Ralph Lauren is just under 30% off.

Hugo Boss Man
Hugo Boss Man: was £69 now £38 at Amazon

Now under £40, Hugo Boss Man is warm, fruity and versatile.

Women's fragrances

Mugler Alien
Mugler Alien: was £69 now £5,175 at Amazon

Alien Eau de Parfum is an iconic scent by Mugler, and it's currently 25% off.

Sarah Jessica Parker Lovely
Sarah Jessica Parker Lovely: was £95.79 now £20.50 at Amazon

This is probably the biggest saving we've seen so far, with a huge 79% off.

BOSS Femme
BOSS Femme: was £79 now £32.30 at Amazon

This is the most liberatingly feminine fragrance from BOSS.

DKNY 24/7
DKNY 24/7: was £45 now £20.74 at Amazon

DKNY 24/7 is a fragrance as dynamic as New York City, with floral and woody accords that capture its energy.

Estee Lauder Knowing
Estee Lauder Knowing: was £79.75 now £43.25 at Amazon

Estee Lauder Knowing is almost half price.

Lancôme La Vie Est Belle
Lancôme La Vie Est Belle: was £125 now £87 at Amazon

This is one of our favourites, and with 30% off, we may have to stock up.

Ghost Orb of Night Opulence
Ghost Orb of Night Opulence: was £44 now £25.07 at Amazon

Orb of Night Opulence Eau de Parfum is the perfect fragrance for transitioning from day to night.

Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb
Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb : was £82.85 now £65.60 at Amazon

As you guessed it – Flowerbomb contains sweet floral notes, with jasmine, rose, freesia and orchids.

Jimmy Choo Flash
Jimmy Choo Flash: was £46 now £24.65 at Amazon

Flash by Jimmy Choo Eau De Parfum has sparkle and glamour with a flash of florals and powdery woods. 

Flower by Kenzo
Flower by Kenzo: was £46 now £29.90 at Amazon

Flower is a contemporary fragrance for the modern, city woman.

DKNY Be Delicious
DKNY Be Delicious: was £81 now £48.90 at Amazon

Juicy and irresistible, DKNY Be Delicious is currently 40% off.

