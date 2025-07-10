Don't wait until December – here are 25 fragrances with massive Prime Day discounts
I’ve scoured the depths of the deals to give you a head start on Christmas shopping
We’re already halfway through the Prime Day sale, and I've been genuinely amazed by how good the fragrance deals have been this year. Some of the best men’s colognes are included – even from big names like Hugo Boss and Diesel.
With prices like these, I really don’t see the point in waiting for the festive shopping season to kick off. You might as well get ahead of the game now – your wallet (and your gift recipients) will thank you. I wouldn't even blame you if you wanted to stock up your own shelf.
Here are the 25 best fragrance deals I’ve spotted so far:
Men's fragrances
Just over 40% off this citrus woody fragrance.
Grab almost 60% of this classic, fresh scent.
BOSS’ classic Bottled fragrance is now under £50 at Amazon.
An intensely, seductive fragrance for the modern man.
Calvin Klein CK One Essence is twice as concentrated as the original icon
A great evening fragrance, BOSS Bottled Night is over half price for Prime Day.
Get 58% off BOSS Bottled Unlimited in the Prime Day sale.
Bold Instinct is an addition to the David Beckham Fragrances range and is as powerful as it is elegant.
Bold and long lasting, BOSS Bottled Absolu is woody, leathery and extremely intense.
Diesel BAD is iconic, and with 36% off, it's about to be even more.
BOSS Bottled Tonic is now 64% off at Amazon.
Save 34% on BOSS Bottled Elixir in this Prime Day deal.
Polo Blue by Ralph Lauren is just under 30% off.
Now under £40, Hugo Boss Man is warm, fruity and versatile.
Women's fragrances
Alien Eau de Parfum is an iconic scent by Mugler, and it's currently 25% off.
This is probably the biggest saving we've seen so far, with a huge 79% off.
This is the most liberatingly feminine fragrance from BOSS.
DKNY 24/7 is a fragrance as dynamic as New York City, with floral and woody accords that capture its energy.
Estee Lauder Knowing is almost half price.
This is one of our favourites, and with 30% off, we may have to stock up.
Orb of Night Opulence Eau de Parfum is the perfect fragrance for transitioning from day to night.
As you guessed it – Flowerbomb contains sweet floral notes, with jasmine, rose, freesia and orchids.
Flash by Jimmy Choo Eau De Parfum has sparkle and glamour with a flash of florals and powdery woods.
Flower is a contemporary fragrance for the modern, city woman.
Juicy and irresistible, DKNY Be Delicious is currently 40% off.
