Best John Lewis Black Friday tech deals: The 11 top tech offers in JL's sale
JL's Black Friday deals are in full swing – here's the best tech on offer
Mike Lowe
John Lewis is heavily promoting its Black Friday deals, which means plenty of chances to grab yourself some excellent lower pricing on various tech items now that it's Black Friday itself.
While JL sells all sorts of items – from mattresses to furniture – in this round-up we're only covering the best UK Black Friday deals for tech and electronics. That means everything from TVs to laptops, tablets to phones.
There's an official page dedicated to the John Lewis Black Friday sale on its site, but in order to save you time and effort trawling through JL's own pages, our tech experts have picked out the best offers. It runs from now right through to the close of 1 December, when Cyber Monday comes to an end.
John Lewis Black Friday 2025: Best deals today
- 2022 Apple MacBook Air M2 – £150 off
- Motorola Razr 60 Ultra foldable – £200 off
John Lewis Black Friday sale 2025: Gaming deals
John Lewis has finally updated this deal to match that of Amazon. The discount on the default bundle for the Switch 2 with Mario Kart might not sound huge, but in Nintendo's rare price-cut world it,'s not to be sniffed at.
Price check: Argos £399.99| Amazon £399.99
This might not be as new as the Switch 2, but it's still probably the best deal we've ever seen on the PS5 – and I'm highlighting the version with a disc drive since I think it'll save you money in the long run, and give you the option of watching Blu-rays, too.
John Lewis Black Friday sale 2025: Laptop deals
A T3 favourite during the Black Friday sales, Lenovo's entry-level laptop has frequently appeared on offer. But it's never been this low in price, making this already affordable Windows laptop a great deal for those with only moderate sums to explore buying a new machine.
This might not be the latest MacBook Air, but it'll last for years and has more than enough power for the vast majority of users. Getting it for this little – and brand new – is a great little deal, if you're able to grab it while it lasts.
John Lewis Black Friday sale: Tablet deals
JL is matching the same deal as Amazon, offering the 8in Fire HD with a mega 60% off. An ideal entry-level tablet for streaming, browsing and basic apps. While Amazon's tablet runs on Google's Android, there's a layer over the top which prevents access to the full Google Play library – as such, you're somewhat restricted to what's accessible.
If you're looking for a huge tablet, then the 14.6-inch Samsung is like nothing else. It's super-powerful and, with a third off its asking price – making JL the cheapest place to buy – it's now worth every penny should you be looking for a versatile, laptop-replacement product.
Price check: Amazon: £899 | Argos £899| Very £899
John Lewis Black Friday sale 2025: Headphones deals
You see them everywhere for good reason – Apple's basic AirPods are great in-ear headphones, offering easy connectivity and great sound. There's no active noise-cancelling (ANC), though, so if you want that then you'll need to pay more.
John Lewis Black Friday sale 2025: TV deals
This is the TV I'd recommend to the vast majority of people in the market for a new display, and it's got a pretty huge discount right now. It's only on the 65-inch version, though, which is a factor to consider for sure!
The step below the C5 model, the B5 isn't quite as bright – but it's a lot more affordable. The stunning 4K picture quality doesn't negate any of OLED's benefits – perfect contrast and no light halo around subjects. And in its 48-inch form it's one of those rare smaller-scale OLED panels with all the latest features.
John Lewis Black Friday sale 2025: Phone deals
Google's best promotion for Black Friday is on its current flagship phone, with John Lewis also getting in on the action. With top-level performance and all the latest Android AI software features, this 6.3-inch handset is well worth your consideration – especially at this lower price.
You won't get a much better deal on a folding phone this year – Motorola's super slick Razr 60 Ultra looks like a bit of a steal at this price. Its lovely clamshell design includes an all-screen outer face that other brands have since copied (with good reason).
John Lewis Black Friday 2025: What you need to know
This Black Friday falls on 28 November, but the John Lewis sale for the big event is already live – and most of its deals shouldn't change much for the remainder of November.
That said, it's not impossible that on the day itself we'll see some new deals pop up, to justify the hype and get people even more interested in what's discounted. I'll be maintaining the above list of highlights throughout the rest of November to check for valuable new additions.
LIVE: Latest Updates
Black Friday properly begins today
Okay, it might have been a long two weeks of build-up, but now we're in the thick of the day itself – Black Friday 2025 has begun, which arguably also means that time is now of the essence.
John Lewis is one of a fair few retailers where the sale will end pretty promptly at the end of Cyber Monday, at least according to the precedent of previous years and our expectations. So, if you see a deal up above this blog that looks enticing, you'd better not hang around too long to pick it up.