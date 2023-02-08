You only need two dumbbells to build muscle all over your body with this workout

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Full-body workouts are the best. They are time efficient, work all your muscles and provide a sense of accomplishment once you're done with the session. They are also the best for burning fat; lots of muscles worked equal lots of calories expended, after all! This 20-minute no-repeat workout is an excellent place to start, especially if you like working out with dumbbells (who doesn't?).

Resistance training – any workouts done using some sort of resistance, such as dumbbells, resistance bands or even your own bodyweight – might not be the first thing recommended to people when you tell them you want to lose weight. Indeed, studies (opens in new tab) have shown that aerobic training is the optimal exercise mode for reducing fat and body mass. However, the same research mentioned that a program including resistance training is needed to increase lean mass in middle-aged, overweight/obese individuals. In essence, walking/running will help you lose weight while building muscle will help keep it off.

This workout features 20 exercises. You'll do each exercise 40 seconds, followed by a 20-second break, before moving on to the next one. There are no sets; you only perform the moves once, and only for a short while, so push as hard as you can (without injuring yourself) and focus on slow, controlled motion. The instructor uses a set of medium dumbbells (not too heavy, not too light), in this case a 40Lb/18kg pair, but feel free to use a weight that best suits your fitness level. The exercises in this workout are as follows:

Chest Press

Alt ISO Chest Press

Chest Flyes

Narrow Chest Press

Suitcase Squat

Goblet Squat

Sumo Deadlifts

High Squats

Bent Over Row R

Bent Over Row L

Bent Over Supinated Row R

Bent Over Supinated Row L

Static Lunge R

Static Lunge L

Staggered Squat R

Staggered Squat L

Shoulder Press

Rear Delt Row R

Rear Delt Row L

Shoulder Shrugs

FINISHER (90 SECONDS, NO BREAK, 30/30/30)

RDL

Gorilla Rows

Thrusters

If you liked this and don't mind using weights for your workouts, check out the best full-body workout: it's only five moves and helps build muscle like no other workout. There is also a beginner-friendly, barbell-only full-body strength workout for those who have one at their disposal. How about this single dumbbell full-body muscle workout? It's only half an hour. In terms of weights, you will need a pair of dumbbells for this workout, and if you haven't got one, T3's best dumbbells and best adjustable dumbbell guides are a must-read. Alternatively, have a look at the best resistance bands; they are almost as effective as dumbbells but less intimidating and more space-saving.