No time to exercise? Let this low-impact, bodyweight, full-body workout change your mind

Matt Kollat
By Matt Kollat
published

You're busy; we're busy – everyone's busy. That shouldn't stop you from exercising, though, since thousands of fast and effective workouts are available to try to get and stay fit. Look at this no-jump, no-repeat bodyweight home exercise routine: it's quick, will get you sweating and won't bother the neighbours, either.

Full-body workouts come in many shapes and sizes; some are long and use home gym equipment like barbells and dumbbells, while others are short and sweet and require nothing more than a bit of willpower. The best full-body workout sits between the two: it has significant muscle-building potential and uses only five exercises. Others, like the best push-pull-legs routine, are a bit more elaborate but allow you to work out almost daily.

This 10-minute, no-repeat full-body workout uses bodyweight exercises only and will get you to do each movement for 45 seconds, followed by a 15-second rest. The low-impact nature means you can potentially skip the warm-up, although we'd recommend not doing so – stretching is beneficial for mobility, general well-being and more. You won't need any equipment, but we'd suggest using an exercise or yoga mat for added comfort. The exercises featured in this workout are:

  • Ice skaters
  • Squat into alternating reverse lunge
  • Modified burpee (no jump)
  • Bicycle crunch
  • Crab knee/toe touches
  • Sit-ups with punches
  • Plank rotation
  • Squat with alternating knee drive/toe touch
  • Modified pp and overs (no jump)
  • Standing oblique twists with knee drive/toe-touch

Matt Kollat
Matt Kollat
Section Editor | Active

Matt looks after T3's Active vertical, which incorporates all things fitness, outdoors, wearables and transportation – anything that gets you moving and keeps you fit and healthy will go through his hands. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar (opens in new tab) and Fit&Well (opens in new tab), and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews (opens in new tab)) and judged many awards, such as European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.

