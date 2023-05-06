No time to exercise? Let this low-impact, bodyweight, full-body workout change your mind

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

You're busy; we're busy – everyone's busy. That shouldn't stop you from exercising, though, since thousands of fast and effective workouts are available to try to get and stay fit. Look at this no-jump, no-repeat bodyweight home exercise routine: it's quick, will get you sweating and won't bother the neighbours, either.

Full-body workouts come in many shapes and sizes; some are long and use home gym equipment like barbells and dumbbells, while others are short and sweet and require nothing more than a bit of willpower. The best full-body workout sits between the two: it has significant muscle-building potential and uses only five exercises. Others, like the best push-pull-legs routine, are a bit more elaborate but allow you to work out almost daily.

This 10-minute, no-repeat full-body workout uses bodyweight exercises only and will get you to do each movement for 45 seconds, followed by a 15-second rest. The low-impact nature means you can potentially skip the warm-up, although we'd recommend not doing so – stretching is beneficial for mobility, general well-being and more. You won't need any equipment, but we'd suggest using an exercise or yoga mat for added comfort. The exercises featured in this workout are:

Ice skaters

Squat into alternating reverse lunge

Modified burpee (no jump)

Bicycle crunch

Crab knee/toe touches

Sit-ups with punches

Plank rotation

Squat with alternating knee drive/toe touch

Modified pp and overs (no jump)

Standing oblique twists with knee drive/toe-touch

