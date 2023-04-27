Forget the gym – All you need are these 6 exercises for a full-body workout at home

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Is this the best full-body workout ever to exist? It depends on your fitness needs, but this 6-move whole-body exercise routine sure is an excellent way to get in shape for summer and beyond. With only two dumbbells, you can, too, improve muscle definition, strength and resilience all over your body at home; bye-bye, gymtimidation!

Let's recount the main benefits of full-body workouts. They are time-efficient (exercises use multiple muscle groups at the same time), burn more calories (more muscles used=more calories burned), increase muscle coordination (you need to use multiple muscles in unison to move the weight) and often improve mobility and flexibility. Plus, they build strength more sustainably than isolating exercises.

In this workout, instead of timing your sets, focus on moving your body, utilising the full range of motion of each joint. Don't overstrain, but let the body move into the position that feels comfortably challenging. We'd recommend doing at least 10-15 minutes of stretching prior to this workout to avoid strains and other injuries. Do all sets of each exercise before moving on to the next movement. Allow for 30-60 seconds of rest between sets, and feel free to rest for longer between the different exercises (90-120 seconds). The exercises in this workout are:

Sumo squat to DB lift (3 sets/10 reps)

Elevated squat to knee drive (3 sets/10 reps per side)

DB push-up to frog squat curl (3 sets/10 reps)

Single oblique V-ups (3 sets/10 reps per side)

Front raised split lunges (3 sets/10 reps per side)

Rotating DB push-ups (3 sets/10 reps)

