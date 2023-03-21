Forget weights – Try this 15-minute bodyweight workout for a full-body blast instead

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Dumbbells and other home weights can help you build muscle fast – but so can bodyweight exercises. Take, for example, this 15-minute full-body workout. It exercises all major muscle groups; you only need a workout mat to avoid carpet burns. Since it's physical fitness we're talking about, you might also need some determination, of course, but we hope this goes without saying.

Bodyweight exercises have several benefits, including adjustability – there is often a more beginner-friendly version of the movement – convenience – you can do them anywhere, anytime, thanks to the lack of equipment used – and effectiveness. Harvard Health Publishing also mentions (opens in new tab) the low intimidation factor, its cost-effectiveness and the apparent health benefits of bodyweight movements. All in all, not a bad way to work out, no matter how skilled you are in fitness.

This is a no-repeat 15-minute full-body workout where you'll perform each exercise for 45 seconds, followed by a 15-second rest. The video starts with the first exercise, but we'd recommend doing some stretching before you get down to business to avoid injuries. Also, feel free to extend the rest period according to how you feel. Listen to your body and allow yourself to recover before moving on to the next move. The exercises featured in this workout are:

Sumo pulse

Jumping jacks (non-jumping version: Step-outs)

Plank variation (left)

Plank variation (right)

Hip push-back

Squat kick

Pop squat

Up and down (also try: Alternative lunges)

Glute bridge

Bicycle crunch

In and out (abs: ouch!)

Jumping rope (note: jump rope is optional)

Side shuffle

Run in place (harder alternative: high knees)

Burpees

