No squats, no lunges – Build leg muscles with this knee-friendly bodyweight workout in just 20 minutes

No one should skip leg day, especially when leg workouts like this are available. In just 20 minutes, you can improve leg muscle definition using nothing but bodyweight exercises. Better still, this home exercise session uses no squats or lunges to achieve the best results. All you need is an exercise mat and a pair of decent workout shoes, and you're ready to go!

It might not feel that way, but bodyweight workouts are resistance training (RT), which means you can enjoy the benefits of RT without using dumbbells or barbells. Research shows (opens in new tab) that "resistance exercise training has profound effects on the musculoskeletal system, contributes to the maintenance of functional abilities, and prevents osteoporosis, sarcopenia, lower-back pain, and other disabilities," as well as many other things.

This low-impact workout targets the legs, thighs, and glutes without squats or lunges. In just 20 minutes, you'll work all major muscle groups in your lower body. Moves usually last 30 seconds, but you'll do alternating exercises for a full minute. There is plenty of rest between moves. Do the full set below twice over.

Side leg lift (left) - 30 sec

Side leg lift (right) - 30 sec

Rest - 30 sec

Straight leg kick-back (left) - 30 sec

Straight leg kick-back (right) - 30 sec

Rest - 30 sec

Alternating single-leg glute bridge - 60 sec

Rest - 30 sec

Heel touches - 30 sec

Heel pulses - 30 sec

Rest - 30 sec

Inner thigh taps (left) - 30 sec

Inner thigh taps (right) - 30 sec

Rest - 30 sec

Circle donkey kicks (left) - 30 sec

Circle donkey kicks (right) - 30 sec

Glute bridge going into leg opener with pulse - 60 sec

