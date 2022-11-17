Build leg muscles with this bodyweight home workout in just 15 minutes

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Many bodybuilders will recommend the mighty squat as the main exercise in any workout routine, as it builds overall fitness and strength while also making your bum stronger and rounder. However, there are other bodyweight exercises that can build leg definition, many of which you'll find featured in this fast home workout. Ready to get stronger from the waist down?

Working on your glutes will go some way to building functional gluteal and hip muscles, which will help you avoid injuries in common areas such as your lower back, hips and knees by better aligning and stabilising these areas. Stronger glutes can enhance your athletic performance during sporting activities as you’ll be able to generate more power and enjoy more endurance with various movement patterns. Lastly, stronger glutes can help improve your posture and help avoid hindering conditions such as dynamic valgus or lower cross syndrome.

In this workout by global online fitness icon Chloe Ting, we are invited to complete a series of glute-focused exercises lasting 40 seconds each, followed by short rest intervals. This workout only requires an exercise mat and will last approximately 15 minutes. The exercises featured in the session are:

Cross-over kickback (L) (40 seconds)

Cross-over kickback (R) (40 seconds)

Straight leg hydrant (L) (40 seconds)

Straight leg hydrant (R) (40 seconds)

5-second rest

Single leg glute bridge (L) (40 seconds)

10-second rest

Single leg glute bridge (R) (40 seconds)

10-second rest

Frog pump (40 seconds)

10-second rest

Donkey kick variation (L) (40 seconds)

5-second rest

Donkey kick variation (R) (40 seconds)

20-second rest

Sumo squat heel lift (40 seconds)

5-second rest

Squat kickback (40 seconds)

10-second rest

Lateral lunge to squat (L) (40 seconds)

5-second rest

Lateral lunge to squat (R) (40 seconds)

Curtsy lunge (L) (40 seconds)

5-second rest

Curtsy lunge (R) (40 seconds)

10-second rest

Lunge kickback (L) (40 seconds)

5-second rest

Lunge kickback (R) (40 seconds)

10-second rest

Single leg deadlift to lateral lunge (L) (40 seconds)

10-second Rest

Single leg deadlift to lateral lunge (R) (40 seconds)

If you enjoyed this workout, then we recommend checking out this glutes-focused pilates class by Alo Moves fitness instructor Bianca Melas. Looking for a quick morning lunchtime break routine to get you going for the day or break up the monotony of it? Check out this 5-move bodyweight home workout. Want to up the intensity of your workouts? Take a look at this 10-minute, full-body, dumbbell HIIT class.

Away from traditional strength training, cardio activities such as running are a great way to toughen your glutes and help with weight loss. Take a look at the best folding treadmills for a space-friendly, home cardio device. Keen to own dumbbells but don’t want piles of weights stacked up? We suggest checking out the best adjustable dumbbells we’ve reviewed and ranked this year.