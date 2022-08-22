Get a rounder butt in just 5 moves with this bodyweight home workout

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

What does it take to tone your bum? Apparently, 10 minutes, five exercises and a little bit of resilience, as this quick home workout demonstrates. Probably the best thing about this exercise routine is that it requires no home gym equipment – you'll be using your body weight to build muscle and sculpt majestic glutes.

But it's not just about looking good: our increasingly sedentary lifestyles mean we are more at risk from lower back pain and weakened muscles in our lower body. Training your glutes will help extend your hips when walking or running, build leaner muscles and increase your power when performing strength training exercises.

Ready to do the workout? Click on the video below, and let's get sculpting!

In this workout by Cassey Ho Vinh, we are tasked with a 10-minute glutes pilates workout involving five exercises performed for 45 seconds each with a 15-second rest in between. She’ll take you through moves like a fire hydrant, fire hydrant kick and a classic straight leg heel pulse that will get your glutes burning in no time. So, grab your yoga mat and get ready for a quick glute killer. The exercises:

Fire hydrant

Fire hydrant with kick

Straight leg circles

Pointed foot glute lift

Straight leg heel pulse

If this workout has piqued your interest in pilates, check out T3's beginner's guide to pilates. We also have an extensive guide on the differences between pilates vs yoga to help you make an informed choice on which is most suited for your fitness goals.

Want to concentrate further on strengthening your glutes and core? Here is your ultimate guide to the best glute exercises to diversify your fitness regime. Should you need a new workout mat or a set of resistance bands, check out our best yoga mat and best resistance bands guides.