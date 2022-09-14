2 dumbbells, 10 minutes and this full body workout to get fit at home

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Short, intense workouts are the best home workouts for people pressed on time – and this workout is one of the best quick full-body workouts we've seen in a while! Better still, it only requires an exercise mat, a small set of dumbbells (here is a guide to the best dumbbells and best adjustable dumbbells) and maybe a jump rope to complete, although the latter is only used for the warm-up and can be replaced with other exercises such as running on the spot/quick step.

This workout mirrors HIIT (High-Intensity Interval Training) workouts and can deliver enormous benefits such as increasing your VO2 max level (a measure of the amount of oxygen your body can consume during exercise), boosting metabolism and could even help you lose weight (reduce body fat %). So, without further ado, get ready to sweat!

In the above video, Australian personal trainer Kayla Itsines shows us an intense 10-minute full-body workout. Each exercise lasts for 20-30 seconds with no rests in between, so be prepared to persevere through this challenging workout! The exercises are as follows:

Goblet squat (20 seconds)

Side plank & oblique crunch (20 seconds per side)

Repeat 2 sets

Russian twists (20 seconds)

Kneel-to-jump-squat (30 seconds)

Repeat 2 sets

Curl & Press (30 seconds)

Bent-over row & reverse fly (30 seconds)

Repeat 2 sets

Flutter kicks (20 seconds)

X plank (20 seconds)

Repeat 2 sets

Skipping rope jumps (60 seconds)

Looking to go further with HIIT? We’ve created a 4-part full-body workout that combines running, HIIT and callisthenics. Keen on some expert advice? Here is the best HIIT workout anyone and everyone can do at home. For those who are time-pressed and/or have sensitive neighbours, we recommend checking out this 7-minute no-jump full-body workout which will help you burn calories without causing potential annoyance.

Experiencing discomforting blisters or injuries during HIIT workouts? We’ve ranked the best workout shoes that offer the necessary support to protect you from injuries and help you get the maximum benefit from your workout.