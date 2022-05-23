Light up your core and glutes with this fast home workout by celebrity PT Harley Pasternak

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Let celebrity trainer and nutritionist Harley Pasternak show you how to tone and sculpt your torso and buttock in the most time-efficient way possible. This 4-move home workout can be performed on its own to supercharge your torso and glute or be added on to any workout as a finisher. What are you waiting for? Click on the video and start working out now!

You might think that training your core is only good for getting a six-pack; however, a strong core can help you in other ways than just looking good without your shirt on. A powerful midriff "enhances balance and stability and can help prevent falls and injuries during sports or other activities", according to Harvard Medical School.

As for glutes, they are the biggest muscles in your body and working them will help you burn tons of calories which can help you lose weight easier. Combining the two – core and glutes – is the perfect way to lose weight and work on those ab muscles, ready for beach body season! Watch the video below:

How to perform Harley Pasternak's core and glute workout

In the above video, Harley demonstrates the four moves making up this core and glute workout, namely: Hip Thrusts, Frog Crunches, Bird Dogs, and Pike Planks. You'll need to perform these bodyweight exercises without rest to maximise calorie burn; however, feel free to adjust the workout to your fitness level. Do 15 to 20 reps of each exercise before moving on to the next one and 3-5 circuits to feel the burn as you alternate between ab and glute exercises.

Let's go through the exercises one by one:

Hip Thrusts : Lie faceup on the floor, with your knees bent and feet flat on the ground. Lift your hips off the ground until your knees, hips, and shoulders form a straight line. Squeeze the glutes and keep your core engaged. Hold this position for a couple of seconds before returning to the starting position.

: Lie faceup on the floor, with your knees bent and feet flat on the ground. Lift your hips off the ground until your knees, hips, and shoulders form a straight line. Squeeze the glutes and keep your core engaged. Hold this position for a couple of seconds before returning to the starting position. Frog Crunches : Lie on your back with your hands behind your head, knees bent, and your soles touching. Perform crunches by lifting your shoulders off the floor. Don't pull your head towards your chest with your hands; use your abs only.

: Lie on your back with your hands behind your head, knees bent, and your soles touching. Perform crunches by lifting your shoulders off the floor. Don't pull your head towards your chest with your hands; use your abs only. Bird Dogs : Go down on all fours and keep a neutral spine by looking straight ahead (at the floor). Then, raise one arm and the opposite leg, keeping your shoulders and hips parallel to the floor. Hold this position for a few seconds, then lower back down to the starting position. Do the same with the other leg/arm.

: Go down on all fours and keep a neutral spine by looking straight ahead (at the floor). Then, raise one arm and the opposite leg, keeping your shoulders and hips parallel to the floor. Hold this position for a few seconds, then lower back down to the starting position. Do the same with the other leg/arm. Pike Planks: Similar to standard planks, this version requires you to flex your core by pulling the toes and shoulders together without moving them.

That's it! As always, it's more important to focus on good form than churning out quick repetitions. Try to visualise the muscles you're working during exercise and make sure your movement is slow and controlled. Once you've finished this workout, check out these also T3-exclusive ab workouts: a 10-minute core workout to accentuate your six-pack and increase mobility and a cardio ab workout that uses bodyweight exercises only.