Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

How hard are you willing to go to tone your abs? You clicked on an article titled 'Try this 6-minute no-equipment core home workout for toned abs', so we can safely assume not too hard. Jokes on you, as although this workout is short, it won't be easy – you'll be performing 12 plank variations lasting 30 seconds each without rest periods, so be prepared to feel the strain and burn throughout!

Including core exercises in your exercise schedule can produce numerous benefits, such as improving your balance and stability, which can help you navigate difficult terrains. Another benefit is straightening your posture, which can alleviate pressure on your spine and reduce the risk of lower back pain. Core exercises can also strengthen abdominal muscles, which can improve the transfer of power to and from your body's extremities. Enticed? Let's get going.

Canadian fitness influencer Maddie Lymburner has over 7 million subscribers on Youtube, and this workout is a good example of why. This plank challenge is as straightforward as it gets: 12 exercises, each performed for 30 seconds; no breaks, no stopping, just go go go! The exercises are as below:

High Plank (30 seconds)

Plank with Shoulder taps (30 seconds)

Low plank push back (30 seconds)

Hip dips plank (30 seconds)

Body sawn plank (30 seconds)

Down dog (30 seconds)

Plank jacks (30 seconds)

Leg lifts (30 seconds)

1 arm planks (30 seconds)

Knee to chest plank (30 seconds)

Rolling planks (30 seconds)

Lower plank hold (30 seconds)

Want to push yourself with core exercises? We have one dumbbell core workout to help you develop rock-solid abs. Not keen on using heavy dumbbells? Check out the best abs workout for women that will still slim and tone your stomach.

Reluctant to venture out in the winter weather and prefer home workouts? Why not build yourself a home gym space with the best home gym equipment for your strength and cardio needs? Focused on advancing your ab workouts? We recommend checking out one of the best ab rollers we’ve tested and ranked this year.