3 exercises, 2 dumbbells and this home workout for toned abs and stronger core

Core workouts can often be neglected in our fitness regime as we seek to tone and strengthen the more noticeable parts of our body, such as the biceps or glutes. Incorporating core workouts such as this one into your routine has numerous benefits, though, such as reducing lower back pain, improving posture and enhancing balance which can stop you from falling. And, of course, it can also help you get a six-pack faster.

In this video by Arizonian certified personal trainer fitness and nutrition specialist Alexia, we are shown three effective core exercises that can be repeated as many times as desired (and necessary) to achieve the desired results – toned abs and a bulletproof core. For the best results, try adding some weights, but feel free to adjust the workout to your fitness level and do the exercises without them if necessary.

Two of these exercises require light dumbbells, which will make any core exercise more challenging and get you quicker results. We have a couple of home weight roundups (best dumbbells and best adjustable dumbbells) to get you started, in case you haven't got any just yet.

The exercises in this workout are:

Exercise 1- Dumbbell-equipped rotational push-up with child pose (8 repetitions on each side)

Exercise 2- Dumbbell Russian twists (15 repetitions on each side)

Exercise 3- Sprinter with body raise (10 repetitions on each side with 4 sets)

