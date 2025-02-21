This smart mattress has adjustable firmness levels to stop couples getting sleep divorces

Sleep.8 iSense Hybrid Premier Mattress
Sleep.8 has launched the iSense Hybrid Premier Mattress.

Dubbed the world’s first dual-adjustable foam mattress, the smart mattress lets you adjust its firmness and uses built-in sensors to track your sleep.

Sleep.8 has just launched what it claims to be the world’s first dual-adjustable foam mattress. The Sleep.8 iSense Hybrid Premier Mattress allows sleepers to customise the firmness on each side of the mattress so couples can tailor it to their needs and preferences – it could potentially stop sleep divorces!

Many of today’s best mattress brands have started to invest in smart technology, to offer a more personalised sleep experience to their customers. Some mattresses have built-in technology for sleep tracking while others can be adjusted by height or firmness to better support the body – the new mattress from Sleep.8 offers both.

The Sleep.8 iSense Hybrid Premier Mattress has been dubbed the world’s first dual-adjustable foam mattress. Featuring ComfortControl technology, the iSense Hybrid Premier Mattress offers sleepers the option to adjust the firmness on each side of the bed using its app or remote control.

Sleep is completely unique to each person, so this adjustable feature is great for couples as you can customise your side of the bed while your partner has a different level of firmness on their side. Not only does it allow for maximum comfort, but it could also prevent you from having a sleep divorce.

Sleep.8 iSense Hybrid Premier Mattress

The iSense Hybrid Premier Mattress by Sleep.8 has a hybrid construction and is made up of premium foam and 580 pocket coil springs. The foam and springs work together to offer better heat regulation, pressure relief and targeted support. The springs are also highly responsive and adapt to your body’s movement and sleep style.

The adjustable firmness isn’t the only sleep technology that the iSense Hybrid Premier Mattress has. The mattress has built-in sleep sensors that track your sleep patterns and provide real-time insights on your sleep, health and wellbeing.

The technology is similar to that of the best sleep trackers but instead of wearing a watch on your wrist, you simply sleep on the mattress and it collects data while you sleep. Its integrated app shows you analytics every morning and it doesn’t require a subscription but comes included in your mattress purchase.

Speaking of which, the iSense Hybrid Premier Mattress is available to buy for £2,999 at Sleep.8 online and in stores.

