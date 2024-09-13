Lumie launches its most adjustable, portable and stylish SAD lamp yet

QUICK SUMMARY
Lumie has launched the Lumie Dash, its latest SAD light therapy lamp. The Lumie Dash features 10,000 lux LED technology to improve mood and energy levels, and increase daylight exposure.
The Lumie Dash is £179 and available in two stylish colours.
Lumie has just launched its latest light therapy lamp, just in time for the seasons’ change. The new Lumie Dash is designed to enhance your mood, energy levels, and daytime alertness, and it’s the brand’s most adjustable, portable and stylish SAD lamp yet.
Now that we’re into September, we can already feel the shift away from summer and into autumn. As the darker and colder months approach, this is typically the time when people who experience Seasonal Affective Disorder or SAD will start to notice an increase in their symptoms
SAD is a form of depression with a seasonal pattern. While the symptoms vary from person to person, signs you might be suffering from SAD include a low mood, feelings of stress and anxiety, and a loss of interest in daily activities. Symptoms tend to begin in the autumn and peak in the winter, and is thought to be connected to a lack of sunlight which affects the production of melatonin and serotonin and can impact your body clock.
With this in mind, many SAD sufferers will turn to the best SAD lamps to simulate sunlight. As a leading light therapy brand, Lumie is well known for its SAD lamps and best wake up lights, and its latest model might be its most advanced – and stylish-looking – yet.
The Lumie Dash uses 10,000 lux LED technology to simulate natural light’s brightness and intensity. Designed to alleviate SAD symptoms and improve sleep, the Lumie Dash is best used at a distance of 15cm, and it has adjustable multi-functional brightness so you can use it for light therapy and as a lamp without straining your eyes.
Measuring just 18cm x 19cm, the Lumie Dash is one of the brand’s most compact and portable options yet. The controls are located at the lamp’s base and can be tapped to easily adjust the brightness when needed. Available in Terracotta Pink and Pistachio White colours, the Lumie Dash also has a CRI-95+ colour rendering index value which allows you to see objects, colours and textures as normal, while still remaining gentle on the eyes.
As the seasons start to shift, the Lumie Dash has launched at the perfect time. The Lumie Dash is available to buy now for £179.99 at Lumie and John Lewis – as of writing, it’s not yet available in the US. For more SAD advice, see these 5 soothing sleep tips for SAD sufferers.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
