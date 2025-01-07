Watch out! Dreame’s new robot vacuum can climb up the stairs

QUICK SUMMARY
Dreame has debuted its new X50 Ultra Complete robot vacuum cleaner at CES 2025.
The new robot vacuum has retractable legs and arms so it can climb the stairs and clear clutter.
Another day, another robot vacuum cleaner debut! At CES 2025, smart cleaning brand Dreame showcased its latest robot vacuum cleaner which has robotic retractable legs and arms to clean clutter and get into hard-to-reach areas – it can even climb up the stairs!
Despite the advancement in mapping and cleaning technology, the best robot vacuum cleaners tend to have one common issue: the stairs. While their detection features locate stairs or any sudden drops and stop it from taking a nose dive, some people have reported their robot vacuum accidentally taking a fall. Not only that, but it’s pretty difficult and time-consuming to get your robot vacuum to clean one step at a time.
But Dreame has seemed to resolve this problem with the new X50 Ultra Complete. Dubbed the ‘world’s first robot vacuum with robotic retractable legs’, the Dreame X50 Ultra Complete has a new ProLeap System and Bionic Mulit-Joint Robotic Arm which can help it get up stairs and into hard-to-reach areas.
Thanks to the new ProLeap System, the Dreame X50 Ultra Complete has two retractable legs underneath the vacuum that lifts the base, so it can lift itself up to 60mm to clear the stairs or go over obstacles. Rather than picking up and placing the robot vacuum into different rooms, the Dreame X50 Ultra Complete can now seamlessly navigate itself onto the different floors of your house.
If you thought robot legs were enough, think again as the Dreame X50 Ultra Complete also has a robotic arm. Located at the top of the robot vacuum, the Bionic Mulit-Joint Robotic Arm is equipped with AI recognition and easily clears up messes and navigates tight or irregular spaces.
Aside from its creepy retractable limbs – there’s a phrase I never thought I’d write in regards to a vacuum cleaner – the Dreame X50 Ultra Complete has up to 20,000Pa suction power and is equipped with the industry’s first adjustable DToF sensor for 360-degree scanning and mapping. It comes with multiple mops and brushes, including the DuoBrush which works in opposite directions to ensure a thorough clean.
We’re seeing a lot of new robot vacuum cleaners at CES this year, and while a robot vacuum with arms and legs might sound outlandish, Dreame isn’t the only brand to debut this new technology. Roborock has also shown off a new robot vacuum with a robotic arm so it seems that this new type of vacuum cleaner could be here to stay.
As the Dreame X50 Ultra Complete has only just debuted at CES, no pricing or availability has been confirmed yet. But as someone who finds even the most basic robot vacuum cleaners hard to use, I’m hesitant – and a little scared – of the Dreame X50 Ultra Complete – but we’ll most certainly test it and let you know what we think.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
