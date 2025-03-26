Our favourite premium robot vacuum cleaner just hit its lowest-ever price – but not for long!

Amazon's Spring Deal Days are in full swing, and day two is all about Home and Kitchen. That means today is the best time to grab top deals on appliances – so if you’ve been eyeing an upgrade, now’s your chance.

Personally, I’ve been on the lookout for the best robot vacuum cleaner deals, and I just found an incredible one. I wasn’t always a fan of robot vacuums, but that changed when I discovered the Eufy Omni S1 Pro. Its cutting-edge cleaning technology and automatic maintenance features completely won me over, and whilst it comes with a hefty price tag, I can confidently say it’s the best robot vacuum I’ve ever used.

Well, I'm pleased to report that the Eufy Omni S1 Pro is currently 33% off on Amazon, dropping its price to just under £1,000 – that’s a massive £500 discount!

This premium robot vacuum and mop boasts 8,000 Pa suction power, an advanced mapping system and fully automated maintenance, ensuring top-tier cleaning performance. One of my favourite features is its 3D MatrixEye Depth Perception, which helps it intelligently detect and navigate around obstacles with ease.

Even better? This is the lowest price the Omni S1 Pro has ever been, which is impressive considering how new it is. If you’re curious about what makes it stand out, check out my Eufy Omni S1 Pro full review for a deep dive into its features and performance.