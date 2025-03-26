Our favourite premium robot vacuum cleaner just hit its lowest-ever price – but not for long!
Grab it before it's gone
Amazon's Spring Deal Days are in full swing, and day two is all about Home and Kitchen. That means today is the best time to grab top deals on appliances – so if you’ve been eyeing an upgrade, now’s your chance.
Personally, I’ve been on the lookout for the best robot vacuum cleaner deals, and I just found an incredible one. I wasn’t always a fan of robot vacuums, but that changed when I discovered the Eufy Omni S1 Pro. Its cutting-edge cleaning technology and automatic maintenance features completely won me over, and whilst it comes with a hefty price tag, I can confidently say it’s the best robot vacuum I’ve ever used.
Well, I'm pleased to report that the Eufy Omni S1 Pro is currently 33% off on Amazon, dropping its price to just under £1,000 – that’s a massive £500 discount!
After achieving an impressive four stars in T3's full review, we were extremely excited to see the Eufy Omni S1 Pro included in Amazon's savings.
This premium robot vacuum and mop boasts 8,000 Pa suction power, an advanced mapping system and fully automated maintenance, ensuring top-tier cleaning performance. One of my favourite features is its 3D MatrixEye Depth Perception, which helps it intelligently detect and navigate around obstacles with ease.
Even better? This is the lowest price the Omni S1 Pro has ever been, which is impressive considering how new it is. If you’re curious about what makes it stand out, check out my Eufy Omni S1 Pro full review for a deep dive into its features and performance.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer, covering the latest in style, wellness and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Leica could launch a new M-series compact camera soon – and it might lose one iconic feature
The rumoured M11-V might look very different
By Sam Cross Published
-
Motorola Razr 60 Ultra looking like it'll be the flip phone to beat this year
It looks great and its specs are impressive, based on the most recent leaks
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
IKEA’s latest smart home gadget just leaked – and it's a complete game-changer
I'm seriously excited about this one
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
I review coffee machines for a living and this is the one I’d buy in Amazon’s spring sale
Get $250 off the Philips Barista Brew in the Amazon Big Spring sale
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Eureka J15 Pro Ultra review: bulky but loaded with features and functions
This heavy-duty robot vacuum works wet and dry but needs plenty of space for the sizable base station
By Rob Clymo Published
-
Save $150 on the Dyson V15 Detect Plus during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale
That's a seriously impressive saving
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
The CES-famous robot vacuum with robotic arm is now available to buy
The Roborock Saros Z70 is finally ready
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Roborock Saros 10 review: the best hybrid robot vacuum on planet Earth, at least for now
The new Roborock Saros 10 is a floor-cleaning meister that never ceases to amaze
By Derek Adams Published
-
iRobot launches new Roomba robot vacuum series – but there’s a very big catch
iRobot unveils new Roomba robot vacuums with LiDAR navigation
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
My favourite robot vacuum brand is about to launch its next big thing – a lot sooner than expected
The suction power on this thing is crazy
By Lizzie Wilmot Published